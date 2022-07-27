HORNELL — After racing past Hornell, 13-2, in Game 1 of the Western Division finals a day earlier, the Olean Oilers certainly couldn’t have been expected to duplicate that showing on Wednesday.
And they didn’t.
They actually exceeded it.
Unlike Tuesday, Olean got off to a bit of a slow start in Game 2, plating just one run over the first three innings while bringing a 2-1 deficit into the fourth. But just like Tuesday, it was a buzzsaw from thereafter, racking up 13 runs over the next six frames en route to a decisive 14-2 victory and an easy series sweep of Hornell at Maple City Park.
In many ways, this one was a microcosm of what has been a mostly dominant season for coach Andrew White’s club.
Olean (30-14 overall, 2-0 playoffs) held the best record — and most points — in either division until the final week of the regular campaign until finishing second to Cortland. This was its 11th win of the year by 10 or more runs and the 17th time it’s scored 10 or more runs. It earned a bye to the division finals, then won its first two postseason contests by a combined count of 27-4.
Its reward?
Olean is once again Western Division champion. And for the fourth time in nine on-field seasons, the Olean Oilers are headed to the New York Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
FOR THE second-straight night, a former Big 30 player was at the forefront of the offensive outburst.
On Tuesday, it was Olean High product Dylan Vincent, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Twenty-four hours later it was Cole Sebastian, a 2021 Otto-Eldred graduate and that year’s Co-Big 30 Player of the Year. Sebastian, Olean’s leadoff hitter, went 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. In an impressively balanced attack, he was one of four players with three hits for the Oilers, who also produced seven extra-base hits and outhit the Steamers, 16-7.
Mitchell Grosch went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and two walks while Toran Smith was 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and four RBI and Andrew Stillinger was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Additionally, Jake Meeker had a hit and drove in two runs, Vincent had a hit and an RBI and Taiga Sakuma added a double.
Trailing 2-1 through three, Olean used a four-run fourth to jump ahead, highlighted by a two-run single from Stillinger, which also produced a run on a Hornell error. The Oilers then began to tack on from there, adding two more runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and another four-spot in the seventh to all but secure the outcome. The seventh was fueled by an RBI single from Sebastian and a two-run double from Grosch.
FOR OLEAN, though, it wasn’t just the offense that stood out.
The pitching, again, also more than did its part.
A night after ace Liam Devine held the Steamers to a pair of runs over second innings, a pair of hurlers did the same on Tuesday. Grayson Walker and Paul Tripi combined to go that length in Game 2, with Walker surrendering six hits and two runs — but neither earned — with four strikeouts and a walk in 3 2/3 innings and Trippi surrendered just one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in an impressive 3 1/3 innings of relief.
The Oilers will now wait to face either Cortland or the Syracuse Spartans in this weekend’s NYCBL championship series. After the Crush took Game 1, Syracuse won 5-1 in Game 2 Tuesday to set up a deciding Game 3 tonight in Cortland while Olean will have a day off.
If top-seeded Cortland wins, Olean would host Game 1 of the finals on Friday night at Bradner Stadium before playing a doubleheader in Games 2 and 3 in Cortland the following day. If Syracuse wins, Olean would travel to the Spartans on Friday, but get the two home games on Saturday.
Olean split with Syracuse, 2-2, during the regular season, both in doubleheaders, but lost its only two games to the Crush by scores of 9-4 and 9-1 as part of a twinbill. The Oilers won NYCBL titles in 2015 and ‘16 and fell to Onondaga in the 2018 championship series.