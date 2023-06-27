OLEAN — It might have become a little too close for Olean’s comfort.
After building up seemingly insurmountable leads of 9-0 and 11-2, the Oilers somehow found themselves in a three-run game with one out in the ninth inning. But any still-existing threat was thwarted just two batters later.
Kendall Haney and Sam DelCollo both went 3-for-5 and Olean broke out early before hanging on for an 11-8 triumph over Dansville before a solid mid-week crowd of 396 on a sometimes-rainy Tuesday night at Bradner Stadium. A matchup of teams tied atop the Western Division standings coming in, Olean moved back into sole possession of first and jumped back above .500 at 10-9-1 (21 points). Dansville remains just behind at 9-9-1 (19 points).
Up 1-0 early, Olean jumped ahead 9-0 with a five-run third and three-run fourth inning. As part of the third, Kevin Reilly (2 hits, 2 runs) had an RBI triple, Haney notched a sacrifice fly and DeCollo and Blaise Zeiders (2 hits) both hit RBI singles.
Haney and DelCollo combined to drive in three runs. Carter Hanson, a Wofford College freshman, also had a big game, reaching base four times with a pair of doubles and two walks while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Cam Marciniak lined a two-run single to center with no outs in the fourth inning to make it 9-0 for Olean, which bounced back in convincing fashion from a 22-9 loss to Hornell on Sunday and then having to sit idle due to a rainout in Horseheads on Monday.
Dansville scored what seemed to be an innocuous two runs in the seventh and Olean answered with two of its own in the bottom half. The Gliders, however, plated five runs in the eighth, highlighted by a Cameron Sheets grand slam, and briefly made it interesting with a solo home run in the ninth from Samuel Low that made it 11-8. With the bases clear, though, Oilers pitcher Owen Gerba coaxed a groundout to second and a strikeout to end it.
Adam Martin (Framingham State) earned his first win of the summer with seven solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three with just one walk. Olean pitching wound up surrendering eight earned runs but totaled just three walks for the game. Olean had five players with multiple hits and nearly doubled up Dansville in total hits (15-8) while also taking advantage of eight walks.
Olean (2-2-1 vs. Dansville on the year) is scheduled to return to action tonight in Genesee (7 p.m.), which will mark the halfway point of its NYCBL season. The Oilers have endured seven rainouts since the season began on June 5 and are set to play 22 more contests over the next 25 days.