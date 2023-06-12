HORSEHEADS — At the start of the weekend, the Olean Oilers notched their first victory of the season.
By the end of it, they had taken over first place in the league’s Western Division.
After winning at Genesee, 9-6, on Friday night, the Oilers returned home and swept a doubleheader with Rochester on Saturday, taking those games by counts of 10-6 and 7-4 — both in seven innings. Olean then completed a perfect weekend by collecting its most convincing triumph yet, a 16-5 thrashing at Horseheads on Sunday in which the 10-run rule went into effect in the eighth inning.
That roughly 48-hour stretch gave the Oilers four-straight victories following an 0-2 start and pushed them from last to first place in the West after the first full week of the New York Collegiate Baseball League season, a half-game ahead of Dansville.
Olean had gotten off to a strong start offensively this season, tallying at least seven runs in every game entering Sunday. But against league newcomer Horseheads, it was a force.
The Oilers belted four home runs and two doubles and collected 15 hits in their triumph at Horseheads BR Field. Kendall Haney, a Herkimer County CC sophomore, led the onslaught by going 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. Daniel Jackson (Wofford) went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI and Chase Fisher (Rider) hit a first-inning grand slam to give the Oilers an initial 4-0 lead. Additionally, Cole Sebastian (Canisius) was 2-for-3 with a two-run double, Sam Polk (Saint Louis, 2 hits) doubled and Nico Lambros (Union College) also added two hits.
Olean was up 4-3 after the first inning, but then slowly pulled away from there, tacking on two runs in the second and two more in the fifth to make it 8-3 and then using a three-run seventh to make it 11-3. The Hitman answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Olean put the exclamation point on its outing with a five-run eighth, highlighted by Haney’s second home run of the game, a three-run shot.
In addition to its 15 hits, Olean also walked eight times and reached base twice on hit batsmen. A good indication of just how productive its day was came in the fact it scored 16 runs and still left 10 runners on base.
In a by-committee pitching effort, Tanner Frank (St. John Fisher) earned the win, allowing three runs on just one hit and one walk over three innings. Dale Beneway threw three hitless frames in relief, striking out four with one walk to keep Horseheads at a standstill as the Oilers made their move.
Matthew Coon and Josh Bologh both homered for the Hitmen.
In Game 1 against the Ridgmen on Saturday, Olean built up a 10-2 lead through six innings. Rochester made a bit of a push with a four-run seventh, but the Oilers were able stem the tide there. Jackson led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI and Blaise Zeiders also doubled and drove in one.
In Game 2, the Oilers trailed 4-3 through four innings, but rallied with a two-run fifth and sixth inning before securing the sweep. Haney finished 4-for-4 and Zeiders and Toran Smith both had two hits, including a triple and an RBI. Polk also had two hits and Phoenix Bowman drove in two runs.
The Oilers return to action today in an interdivisional doubleheader at Cortland, with first pitch in Game 1 scheduled for 3 p.m. It will be the team’s sixth game in four days before receiving an off day Tuesday.