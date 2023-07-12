OLEAN — The Olean Oilers cruised to their fourth consecutive victory Wednesday night thanks to an explosive stretch of offense in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Olean and Horseheads traded early runs to take a 1-1 tie into the fourth inning, but the Oilers plated three runs in the fourth, eight in the fifth and three in the sixth to grab control of an NYCBL West Division matchup. Olean won, 17-7, in seven innings at Bradner Stadium.
Recent Portville graduate Michael Cole, the 2023 Big 30 Player of the Year, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored, also walking twice and stealing a base while playing right field for the Oilers. It was the fourth appearance in an Oiler uniform for Cole, who is set to play at Niagara County Community College.
Olean’s big fifth inning saw eight runners cross home plate on seven hits and two Hitmen errors.
Olean had 12 total hits from eight different batters, led by shortstop Kendall Haney (Herkimer County CC) who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Sam Polk (St. Louis) went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Matthew Torresan (Niagara) had a hit and three RBI and Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven) had a hit and two RBI.
Oilers starter Matthew Graeber pitched six innings, scattering eight hits to allow just one run with eight strikeouts. The Gannon junior-to-be improved to 5-1 in six starts with a 3.33 ERA.
Braden Michaelson (first-inning solo shot) and Darryn Callahan (seventh-inning grand slam) hit home runs for the Hitmen.
The Oilers chased Horseheads starter Zac Larkin in that big fifth inning as he exited with one out in the fifth and was credited for 11 runs (only five earned) on nine hits. Horseheads used four different relievers to finish out the game.
The Hitmen fell to 7-22, last in the division.
Now six points ahead of second-place Dansville (16-16-1) in the West, the first-place Oilers (19-13-1) visit Hornell tonight to start a stretch of three straight road games. The Oilers’ next home game is set for Tuesday night (7 p.m.) facing Horseheads again.