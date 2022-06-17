SHERRILL — The Olean Oilers had long maintained that they’d constructed a team that would, at the very least, be competitive in its return to the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
A week and a half into the season, they’ve probably exceeded even their own expectations.
Because, nearing the quarter-mark of the summer season, Olean is quickly establishing itself as the team to beat.
Olean won twice more on Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader against Sherrill at Noyes Park, and in doing so, demonstrated that it could win in two different ways. In Game 1, it jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before cruising to a 10-2 seven-inning triumph. In the nightcap, it rallied, climbing back from a 4-1 deficit in the fourth before pulling out a 7-4 win in seven.
At 8-1, Olean has tied its best start in franchise history, equaling the 2016 team which pulverized the league on its way to the second of back-to-back NYCBL titles. It’s also already six points ahead of the Western Division’s second-place team, Dansville (5-3), and two games up on Eastern leader Syracuse Spartans (6-3) for the league’s best record.
In Game 1, Stan Zagrodnik went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs and Blaise Zeiders was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs for the Oilers. Andrew Stillinger singled and drove in three runs, Dylan Vincent (Olean High) had a hit and Mitchell Grosch had a hit and scored twice.
Olean built up a 6-0 lead through three innings before using a four-run fifth to all but put the game away. That fifth was highlighted by a two-run single from Stillinger. The Oilers received a second-straight strong start from St. Bonaventure’s Liam Devine, who allowed two earned runs, both in the fifth after Olean was already up 10-0, on six hits while striking out four with one walk over six innings.
Harrison Lough struck out the side while allowing no hits and two walks in a scoreless seventh.
In the nightcap, Zeiders, a rising Lock Haven junior, made it a big day overall, going 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and a run scored. Olean initially took a 1-0 lead, but fell behind 4-1 through four innings. The Oilers then first rallied with a three-run fifth to tie it and then plated three more runs in their last at-bats to take the lead before holding on in the bottom half.
In the fifth, Olean received an RBI double from Vincent, an RBI single from Zeiders and got its final run when Vincent came home on a sacrifice fly. In the seventh, Zeiders provided the big blast, a three-run home run to make it 7-4.
Taiga Sakuma added two hits while Trent Rumley had a hit and drove in a run for Olean.
The Oilers outhit Sherrill 8-6 in both games. Eli Neth had a hit with two RBI in Game 2 for the Silversmiths (3-5). Olean returns to action on Friday in a Kids Day game at Genesee at 10 a.m. before returning home on Saturday in a doubleheader against the East-leading Spartans.