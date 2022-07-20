OLEAN — With three games remaining in their regular season, the Olean Oilers have captured the regular season division title, and the top playoff seed in the NYCBL’s Western Division.
The Oilers topped division rival Dansville 7-6, holding on for the clinching victory after taking a 6-2 lead into the eighth inning.
With the West’s top seed, Olean will have home field advantage in a best-of-three series when it plays the winner of a No. 2 vs. No. 3 one-game playoff between Dansville and Hornell, with Hornell currently holding a three-point lead over Dansville with five games remaining for Dansville and three for Hornell.
Taiga Sakuma (double), Mitchell Grosch (triple), Blaise Zeiders and O’Bryan had two hits each to lead an 11-hit night for the Oilers, while Toran Smith hit a two-run home run.
Olean scored first in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch, then tacked on two more in the second as Michael Edwards hit a two-run double. Smith’s home run in the fifth inning gave Olean a 5-2 lead. O’Bryan’s sac fly in the seventh stretched the lead to 6-2.
Dansville cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the eighth with three runs on two hits and two walks against the Oilers’ bullpen. Olean took a run back in the bottom of the eighth off of an error to lead 7-5, but Dansville threatened again in the ninth.
A double and two walks loaded the bases for Dansville against reliever Ben Berdine and a third walk forced in a run, cutting the lead to one with the tying run on third base and two outs. But Berdine escaped the jam, forcing a flyout to the shortstop to seal the win and earn a 1.1-inning save on three strikeouts, three walks and two hits.
Starter Luke Roggenburk earned the win for the Oilers, throwing six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four with one walk. The St. Bonaventure sophomore from Avon Lake, Ohio improved to 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in nine appearances, including seven starts.
Olean wraps up the regular season with a trip to play the Genesee Rapids in Houghton tonight, then home games Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.) against Gornell and Dansville, respectively.