MANSFIELD, Pa. — Two days earlier, the Olean Oilers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
On Saturday, Olean’s bats were held mostly in check in a home doubleheader loss to Cortland, as the Crush won by counts of 9-4 and 9-1. Still, given the twinbill, the Oilers hadn’t lost on consecutive days, as they’d bounced back with a win after each of their previous four losses.
And they still haven’t.
Olean built up an early 7-1 lead and pushed it to 10-1 through the top of the sixth before holding on for an 11-7 win over last-place Mansfield in an NYCBL matchup on Monday at Shaute Field. The Oilers (14-6, 28 points) won for the fifth time in as many tries after a day that ended in a loss and, at least temporarily, leap-frogged Cortland (27 points) for the most points in the league nearing the halfway point of the summer.
Four players totaled three hits as Olean again combined an explosive offense and the benefit of a host of walks and errors to reach a double-digit run total. Jerry Barnes III (William & Mary) went 3-for-4 with four RBI and former Otto-Eldred star Cole Sebastian, who hit leadoff Monday, continued a strong summer season, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Blaise Zeiders, hitting a red-hot .471 on the year, remained locked in, going 3-for-6 with an RBI and three runs and A.J. Vigliotta also went 3-for-6 with an RBI.
Additionally, Trent Rumley had a hit and drove in three runs and Stan Zagrodnik had one hit and one RBI for the West Division-leading Oilers.
Already up 8-1, Olean appeared to put the game out of reach in the sixth, when it tacked on a pair of unearned runs to go up 10-1. But Mansfield wound up making it a game, answering back with two runs in the bottom half and scoring three more in the seventh and one in the eighth to make it 10-7. In the ninth, Olean managed an insurance run on a Zeiders RBI single and then got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom half, coaxing a flyout for the third out, to secure the victory.
The Oilers took advantage of five Mansfield errors while committing none. And though they issued nine walks, they received seven, in addition to three wild pitches.
Grayson Walker (Dickinson) was credited with the win, allowing three runs (all earned) on eight hits while striking out five with just one walk over five innings. Matthew Gullotti earned an eight-out save, allowing just one run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Olean moved to 3-0 against the Destroyers (3-12-1) on the season. Coach Andrew White’s team will return to action today in a doubleheader against the same Mansfield team at 5 and 7 p.m. at Bradner Stadium.