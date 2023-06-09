HOUGHTON — In their first two games of the season, the Olean Oilers were either tied or had a lead entering the eighth inning.
But in both, a rough couple of final frames led to their downfall.
On Friday morning, however, less than 12 hours after their home-opening, 12-8 loss to Dansville had ended, Olean gave that same situation no such chance.
The Oilers exploded for six second-inning runs to take an early lead and withstood a couple of Genesee pushes and four errors to down the Rapids 9-6 before a listed crowd of 1,051 at Houghton College. It was the first victory of the Michael Beimel era following a pair of stinging setbacks earlier in the week.
Cole Sebastian, the former Otto-Eldred star who’s been one of the Oilers’ top players over the last season-plus, once again had a big hand in the production. The Canisius College outfielder finished 2-for-5 and had a two-run double off the fence to make it 4-0 in that tone-setting second inning. Blaise Zeiders was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the second and a triple and Brett Warden also had two hits, including a line-drive RBI single that scored Zeiders after his triple.
Daniel Jackson doubled and Phoenix Bowman knocked in two runs for the Oilers, including a sacrifice fly as part of that second inning.
Genesee cut the lead to 6-3 in the fourth, but Olean responded with three more runs across the fifth and sixth inning to regain its six-run advantage. The Rapids got three more back in the seventh and eighth, but this time the Oilers held on down the stretch.
Olean surrendered double-digit hits for the third-straight game to open the season, but made the pitches it needed to get the win. Ryan Johnson earned the victory, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four with just one walk in six strong innings. He tossed four scoreless frames, working around an error and single with a 4-6-3 double play in the first.
For the Rapids (2-2), Dalton Cody (double), Spencer Crane (RBI), Eli Huebner and Eli MacDonald all had two hits while Shay Allis had a hit and drove in two runs.
Olean returns to action today in a home doubleheader against Rochester beginning at 4 p.m. at Bradner Stadium. It will then take the road for a Sunday 4 p.m. contest at NYCBL newcomer Horseheads.