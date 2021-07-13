He signed with the New York Yankees in 1951, spending his first professional season, at age 19, with the club’s Class D affiliate in … Olean, N.Y.
And though his isn’t as familiar a name as some of his fellow Olean alums, such as Bobby Richardson and Ralph Branca, Jim Coates forged a notable Major League career, playing for four teams across nine seasons.
The 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher went 13-3 as a spot starter while helping the 1960 Yankees to the American League pennant. He played an infamous role in Game 7 of that year’s World Series, surrendering the four eighth-inning runs that allowed the Pirates to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 9-7 lead and eventually win it, 10-9, on Bill Mazeroski’s walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth.
He was a contributing member of New York’s World Series-winning teams in 1961, the year Mickey Mantle broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, and 1962.
But what stood out the most during a search of former Oilers who went on to become Major League all-stars was this particular oddity: Coates earned all-star recognition in one big league season — 1960, when he started 9-0 before suffering his first loss just before the break. However, he’s officially considered a two-time MLB all-star.
How could this have been?
AS SOME readers of a certain generation might remember — but what was unbeknown to me — was that for a brief stretch, from 1959-62, Major League Baseball actually staged TWO all-star games — with largely the same rosters, in different venues, within a couple of days or weeks of one another.
And in 1960, Coates played in both, appearing in the 28th Midsummer Classic at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City on July 11 (a 5-3 National League win) AND the 29th iteration, held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx two days later (a 6-0 victory for the NL). And so did another former Oiler — Dick Stigman, of the Cleveland Indians, who played in Olean four years after Coates, but was his teammate on the American League roster for those two contests.
Stigman, in his rookie season, was picked to the all-star team by manager Al Lopez despite wholly modest numbers (a 4-4 record with a 3.32 ERA through June 30). Interestingly, he never appeared in either game, failing to be summoned from the bench in each. But Coates made the most of his all-star opportunity, tossing two scoreless innings in the first of the two games played.
MORE COMPELLING than his performance, though, was the unavoidable question — some three scores later — that came with it: Why, for four years, did Major League Baseball stage a second all-star game?
As it turns out, the answer is simple … and somewhat predictable (not to mention boring): Money. The second game was added in an effort to increase revenue for the players’ pension funds and similar causes. The experiment was abandoned after 1962 when it was deemed that having two games watered down the appeal.
From that point on, players simply began receiving a bigger cut of the one MLB All-Star Game. And even then, no one seemed particularly upset about seeing the second such contest go by the wayside.
“The public at large is finding a second all-star attraction something of an anticlimax,” John Drebinger, of the New York Times, wrote in the moment, “like playing a second World Series in Brazil.”
COATES, who spent one summer in Olean, albeit a busy one, going 13-15 with a 3.19 ERA in 226 innings pitched in ‘51, wasn’t the first player with hometown ties to earn an all-star nod; that title belongs to Hal Gregg (1941), who made the 1945 Midsummer Classic as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers.
He isn’t the most celebrated former Oiler (Richardson, the Yankee great, played in eight all-star games from 1957-66) or the most recognizable (another such name is Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, the outspoken White Sox announcer who suited up for Olean in 1959 and was an MLB all-star in 1968, the year he led the American League in RBIs).
In total, eight players who began their careers in the Twin Tiers, including Mike Andrews and Jose Santiago, went on to hold that status.
Branca, notably, made three-straight appearances from 1947-49.
But only one can say that his only all-star campaign resulted in TWO showings during which he actually saw the field. And that’s Coates, who was one strike on Roberto Clemente away from getting out of that eighth-inning jam against the Pirates in the 1960 World Series (before surrendering a killer three-run home run to Hal Smith), and whose resume, no matter how forgettable he may be to some, will forever read, “Two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion.”
