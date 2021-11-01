CHEEKTOWAGA — The Olean High girls swimming and diving team set four pool records (two relays and two individual events) at Maryvale High School and earned a third-place finish in the Section 6 Class B championship meet finals on Friday.
With 240 points, the Huskies finished behind Class B champion Amherst (343) and runner-up East Aurora (321).
Alexis Trietley won two individual races, the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle. Both were pool record times, with a :23.58 in the 50 and :51.43 in the 100. She also swam on two winning relays that both set pool records as well.
The Olean 200 free relay of Megan Jackson, Sara Thomas, Trietley and Tyyetta Herman met the New York State meet qualification time with a pool record of 1:41.30.
The 400 free relay of Jackson, Anna Slavinski, Trietley and Herman set the pool record with 3:44.82.
Olean’s divers, Hannah Vanderhoef (387.25 points) and Makenna O'Connell (351.80) were second and third, respectively.
Jackson had two second-place finishes, the 50 free (:24.76) and 100 free (:53.80).
Herman was ninth (:59.93) in the 100 free and 12th in the 50 free (:26.95). Sara Thomas was 12th (1:01.06) in 100 free.
In the 200 medley relay, Willow Chase, Thomas, Slavinski and Megan Pagett were eighth (2:11.18).
Libby Price took 15th place in the 100 backstroke (1:14.48) and Slavinski was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:12.85).