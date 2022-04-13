PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Smethport had waited patiently for its chance.
While the teams around them played through the first portion of their schedules, the Hubbers endured a string of postponements, fielding just one game before Wednesday.
That opportunity finally came, however, and the Hubbers seized it. Alex Ognen frustrated Port Allegany’s bats for 5 2/3 innings, as the Hubs beat the Gators, 8-0, in Northern Allegheny League baseball action.
Smethport improved to 2-0, and in doing so, made a strong statement on where it stands in the conference.
“Port is a good team and they’re going to be on our heels the whole time,” Smethport coach Colby Austin said. “It was nice to be able to take control and manage the game.”
Ognen was masterful in his six frames, striking out nine Gators while allowing four walks and two hits. John Adamoski relieved him in the sixth, recording the final four outs while surrendering just one base runner.
“Ognen came in and pitched a great game for us,” Austin said. “Everything was on key and we kept his pitch count down, which was very important for us.”
Smethport’s offense benefitted from Port mistakes, as the Gators made two costly errors. Alex Cole was 2-for-4 for the Hubbers, driving in two runs and scoring once.
“We played very aggressively on the base paths,” Austin said. “When we get on base, we push it, and we try to live by that. We sometimes get caught, but tonight it worked for us.”
Six other Hubbers tallied one hit each, including RBI singles from Ognen and Cole Szuba.
Port (2-2, 2-1) managed just three singles in the game, drawing four walks while striking out 11 times.
BASEBALL
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 10, Friendship/Scio 0, 5 inn.
BOLIVAR — Wyatt Karnuth fanned 10 (5 walks) in a complete-game one-hitter as Bolivar-Richburg moved to 4-0 with a rain-soaked victory.
Aydin Sisson went 2-for-2 with two RBI while Ian Unfus and Caden Allen both went 1-for-1 with an RBI for the Wolverines. Reiss Gaines and Matt Mitchell also had a hit and drove in a run for B-R, which led 2-0 through two innings and used a three-run third, fourth and fifth to end the game.
Ethan Davenport had the lone hit from Friendship.
SOFTBALL
NORTHERN ALLEGHENY
Port Allegany 13, Smethport 4
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Port Allegany’s offense wasted no time, scoring seven runs in the first inning en route to its first win of the season.
Thea Petruzzi went 2-for-5 while driving in two runs for the Gators (1-3). Kayleigha Dowell was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Elliana DiStrola added one hit and two RBI.
“We just had too many errors in our other games, and you’re not going to win games that way,” Port A coach Will Daniels said. “We hit the ball, but we only had three errors tonight. It makes a difference.”
Madison Faes had a hit and two RBI for Smethport, as did Kristen Dunn. Dani Nelson made a highlight reel play for the Hubbers in the fifth inning, ranging behind second base from the shortstop hole to make a spinning throw to first and take away a hit.
Cayle Lloyd struck out five while allowing four hits for Port Allegany.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 3, Western Albemarle (Va.) 1
CROZET, Va. — On the third night of a four-game road trip to Virginia, Wellsville found itself in one of its closest contests of the early season.
In a scoreless tie after four innings, Wellsville’s Makenna Dunbar hit a two-out triple and Marissa Ordway (3-for-3) singled her home, pulling ahead before the Lions added a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to hold on.
Natalie Adams hit a double in the fifth and her sister Marley brought her home with a single. Ordway drove in the final Wellsville run with a double in the gap in the sixth, bringing in Brazen Beckwith, who hit a lead off single.
Wellsville pitcher Makenzie Cowburn tossed a complete game, allowing just one unearned run in the sixth. Cowburn struck out eight and walked four, scattering three hits.
Western Albemarle pitcher Alex Shodgrass allowed seven hits, striking out two and walking one.
“Western Albemarle is a really good team and they have an outstanding defense,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “We hit some balls hard and they made every play. We played well and we beat a good team tonight. Makenzie threw a great game and she hit the spots, pounded the strike zone and Marissa Ordway … she’s been swinging the bat well. Overall throughout our lineup we have several players swinging the bat well.”