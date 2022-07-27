Dave Kahm knows there are folks out there who are interested in officiating.
He hears it firsthand each winter.
“We’ve talked to a lot of people during the season — fans, parents of players that say, ‘hey, when my son graduates, I’d like to do this,’” noted Kahm, a veteran Cattaraugus County basketball official. “But a lot of these people are so rural — Randolph, Cattaraugus, West Valley, Ellicottville, to make that drive to Olean every Sunday night (for an in-person officiating class) is asking a lot.
“I get it. I totally get it.”
Enter IAABO University.
IAABO U. is an on-line officiating certification program created by the national organization for use by any local chapter. The key benefits are that it allows candidates to take those classes within the comfort of home and do so on their own time rather than at a scheduled date at a centralized meeting.
For the first time, the Cattaraugus County board is set to launch that program locally. Its hope is that IAABO U. will mark the next tangible step toward taking its membership back in the right direction.
“It’s definitely helped in recruiting officials,” Kahm said, “because we all know time is precious, especially being away from your families. So this allows people, especially where we live in rural Cattaraugus County … they wouldn’t have to come to Olean, or we wouldn’t have to go to them and find a spot that may not be a good learning environment.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to reach more people that have wanted to be involved, but that has been a deterrent (where they’re) saying, ‘I can’t go to Olean every week to take a class.’”
The program cost is $50 and those interested in enrolling can contact Kahm at 716-378-2827 or davekahm@gmail.com. The plan is to have a roundup of potential candidates by Aug. 5, after which Kahm will send out an email with instructions on how to sign up.
Candidates have up to three months to complete the course, which would allow initial prospects to finish just in time to help with the 2022-23 high school basketball season.
TO KAHM, the primary draw is convenience.
“If somebody wants to sit down and take the class and finish it in a week, they could probably do that,” he said. “But they have up to three months … so it’s really a set your own pace, learn at your own pace kind of thing.”
But ideally, the appeal will go beyond that. Kahm is hoping the class will entice more women to join the officiating ranks. The local board has had previous female members, but no more than two or so at any time, and would “love to see that (number) go up as we obviously service women’s games,” Kahm said. “I think it would just help to further promote the sport, as well.”
And though there might be less face-to-face instruction initially, longtime officials such as Kahm are there to help with the on-line process. “They should know,” Kahm said, “we’re not gonna just say, ‘here’s IAABO University, take the course, do your thing, contact us when it’s done.’ No. If you get on there your first day and you have questions, we’re here to support you all the way through that.”
An added bonus of the local course is the plan for a reimbursement program.
The idea is that those interested in taking the test would pay for it up front and then with some level of commitment to the Cattaraugus County board have that cost paid back in the form of their annual dues.
“So we’re hoping it’s going to work out,” Kahm said. “It’s a great training tool, and they may even teach it a little bit better than us. I haven’t done it yet, but I’ve talked to some people who have and they absolutely loved it, so we’re hoping that it’s gonna work out.”
FOR THE local basketball officiating chaper, there’s been cause for optimism.
Within the last year, it welcomed five new members, the most it’s added in a single-season span in the last decade.
The overarching outlook for the IAABO, as well as the officiating situation for just about every other local high school sport, however, remains admittedly dire. An aging membership and declining population coupled with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it increasingly difficult to both recruit and retain basketball officials.
“I don’t want to say that it’s gotten worse,” Kahm said, “(but) our status hasn’t really changed.”
There had always been a number of good reasons to give officiating a try, he maintained, including the ability to stay connected to the game, the extra money, the camaraderie and the challenge it presents. It’s also a way to give back to the community.
“Just last year, the competitiveness of our local basketball teams led to great success, including multiple sectional championships and two state finalists (the Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca boys),” Kahm said. “And when local teams are playing at these levels, that leads to officials having rewarding seasons as well.”
But now there’s one more reason: the convenience of IAABO U.
“Officiating is a challenging job,” he went on, “but there are great rewards. If you love basketball, you’ll have the best view of the game as an official. More importantly, it will teach you how to view the game in a whole new light — one that emphasizes fairness, toughness, integrity and sound judgment.
“We would just say, if you love basketball, get ready to challenge yourself and start one of the most rewarding jobs you’ll ever have.”