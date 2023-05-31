ST. BONAVENTURE — The Olean 1854 FC soccer team had gotten off to a solid start, winning two of its first three games.
It had also provided an early indication that it intends to again compete for a Championship Division title — 1854 entered the day with an 11-1-1 overall regular season record at that level, including its 2021 campaign.
Olean, though, had netted just three goals in its first three games.
But it went a long way toward shoring up that side of the ball in a BDSL home game on Wednesday night.
Chance LaCroix racked up four goals and Olean rattled off six as a team in topping Mes Que FC, 6-4, under the lights at St. Bonaventure's Marra Athletics Complex.
LaCroix was one of two former Allegany-Limestone standouts to tally for Olean as Zach Luce added one goal. Jesse DeCosta notched the other goal for 1854, which bounced back from its first setback of the season, a shutout loss to NMB FC 10 days earlier, with an offensive explosion.
Tied 2-2 at halftime, Olean (3-1) took initial leads of 4-2 and 5-3 out of the break before building its largest advantage at 6-3 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Luce had a team-best two assists while Huddy Kwiatkowski, DeCosta and T.J. Magro chipped in one apiece. J.T. Magro got the win in goal.
"We jumped out to a 2-0 lead after eight minutes," Olean manager Mike Martel said. "They tied it by halftime. We scored one minute into the second half, then again 10 minutes in. They made it 4-3, then we scored two more."
Of his team's offensive display, Martel added: "All-around a solid effort. I feel we are so much of a better balanced team this year. We have always been strong defensively, but now we have guys in the midfield and up top who can hold the ball and maintain possession in the opponent's third of the field. That makes a huge difference in managing the game."
Olean, now tied for second place in the league standings, returns to action on Sunday against Buffalo Italia FC at Sahlen's Field in Elma (4 o'clock).