FRANKLINVILLE — Two weeks earlier, the Allegany-Limestone softball team enjoyed an offensive explosion while beating Dunkirk for its first win of the season.
And though it might not have been quite to the same extent — after all, they piled up nearly 30 runs in a wild 27-24 win over the Marauders — the Gators produced some similar offensive fireworks in procuring win No. 2.
Taylor Foster went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBI to ignite Allegany-Limestone to a 19-10 victory over Franklinville in a non-league matchup on Wednesday.
In another eventful outing, the Gators held a 10-3 lead before Franklinville plated five runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to tie it. In its final at-bats, A-L rattled off nine more runs to seal it.
Liz Stayer went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI and Olivia Paterniti was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators. Leah O’Dell was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs.
For Franklinville, Taylor Chase was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Olivia Frank launched a three-run home run and scored twice. Lilah Cudney was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and Makenzie Chase was 2-for-4 with four RBI.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Friendship/Scio 6, Andover/Whitesville 0WHITESVILLE — Nevaeh Ross racked up another 17 strikeouts and had no walks in a one-hit shutout to key Friendship/Scio.
Morgyhn Ross went 3-for-4 with an RBI while Nevaeh (2 runs) and Kiara Grover (RBI) each added two hits for F/S, which jumped out to a 1-0 lead and used a three-run third to cushion the advantage. Kadence Donohue had a hit and drove in one run.
“Another solid game from both Rosses,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “Nevaeh only allowed a little blooper that counted as a hit. Morghyn threw out three runners from advancing. Offensively, we could have done more, but Andover/Whitesville made some nice plays on some of our hits.”
CCAA II EAST Portville 12, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0CATTARAUGUS — Mattison Foster went 3-for-5 with four RBI and Portville used a late surge to get by Cattaraugus-LV.
Peyton Young and Kelsey Bradford both went 2-for-4 with two runs while Young also tripled with an RBI for the Panthers (5-1, 5-0). Alisha Dickerson struck out nine and surrendered no walks and just three hits in a strong six innings and Bella Morales (1 BB, 1 hit, 1 SO) closed it out in the seventh.
C-LV was within 3-0 through four and 5-0 through five, but Portville plated seven runs in the last two innings to seal it.
Kylie Unruh, Kora Sentz, Grace Arnold and Elli Locicero all singled for the Timberwolves.
NON-LEAGUE Clymer/Sherman 25, Salamanca 3SHERMAN — Janelle Burchanowski went 3-for-3 with a home run and she and Elli Bodamer combined on the pitching win for Clymer/Sherman.
Eighth-grader Avianna Stahlman had an RBI double and scored twice, Charli Ross posted an RBI single and Skyla Dowdy plated the other run for Salamanca.