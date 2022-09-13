ALLEGANY — The Portville volleyball team has gotten off to a familiarly dominant start.
And it continued Tuesday against another league rival.
On the road for a second-consecutive match, Jillian Stebbins facilitated the offense with 29 assists and served up 16 of the Panthers’ points, including six aces, to help lead a 3-0 victory over Allegany-Limestone in CCAA Central action.
Ava Haynes logged a double-double of 15 digs and 11 kills while Tori Unverdorben (3 aces) had her own double-double of 10 kills and 17 digs for the Panthers, who secured a 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 triumph. Lillian Bentley added nine kills and three aces and Brielle Fidurko chipped in three kills and a pair of blocks.
The Panthers are now 3-0 for the year and a perfect 9-for-9 in sets. They’ll return to action tonight in a tough home non-league contest against St. Mary’s Lancaster, against whom they’re looking to avenge a three-set road loss (25-19, 25-16, 25-20) from last fall, one of just two regular season losses for Portville in 2021.
For Allegany-Limestone (3-2), Kyrin LaBella had 11 digs while Kate Crawford and Serena Frederick each had six digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Wellsville 3, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Natalie Adams totaled five kills and three aces to lead Wellsville to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 sweep. Averee Palmatier added five aces and six assists while Bryanna Moultrup had three kills and three aces for the Lions.
Jess Prentice finished with 13 kills and six aces for Houghton.
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BOLIVAR — Kori Thomas registered seven kills, two aces and 13 digs to propel Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-15 sweep.
Haley Mascho notched a double-double of 11 aces and 17 digs and Willow Worth contributed 15 assists for the Wolverines. For Genesee Valley, Cassidy Hurl had two kills, two blocks and three assists and Raygon Haggstrom had three kills.
“We had to change our starting lineup 10 minutes before the game due to unforeseen circumstances,” B-R coach Demi Elliott said, “and I want to say how proud I am of how my girls came together and persevered tonight. That shows true teamwork.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
CATTARAUGUS — Allison Rowland racked up 20 kills and five aces as Ellicottville rallied from a 2-1 deficit for the five-set triumph.
Natalee Leiper collected seven kills and 19 digs while Ande Northrup handed out 20 assists to go with three kills and three aces and Cora Norton posted six kills and 10 digs. Ellicottville took the first set (25-12), but then fell into a 2-1 hole with a pair of close losses (25-21, 25-23). It then took the final two sets convincingly (25-7, 15-7).
“In Game 4, all of the moving pieces finally came together,” Ellicottville coach Katie Auge said. “(Our) passes were on target, the sets were placed beautifully and our hitters were able to execute.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-4.