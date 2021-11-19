JAMESTOWN — Tyler Winter called it a heavyweight fight.
It took all 12 rounds for his Oakfield-Alabama/Elba football team to knock out undefeated Randolph in Friday night’s Class D Far West Regional.
O-A/E jumped out to a 21-8 lead — Randolph’s first two-score deficit of the season — early in the second quarter at Jamestown’s Strider Field, only to see that advantage crumble on two Randolph scoring drives, one aided by a turnover, to trail 22-21 at halftime. But it took back the lead for good after recovering an onside kick to open the second half, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bodie Hyde to Kaden Cusmano.
The Aggies held Randolph scoreless the rest of the way to escape with a 28-22 victory.
“They definitely got their shots in,” Winter said of the Cardinals. “There were rounds that they won, for sure, and obviously the sign of a true champion is being able to take those punches on the chin and adjust and be the one standing at the end of 12, and that’s exactly what we did when we needed to make the plays and keep the chains moving late in the fourth quarter.”
Hyde led O/A-E (12-0) in rushing with 21 carries for 131 yards and completed 7-of-13 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. The Aggies will meet Section 4’s Tioga in a state semifinal at Cicero-North Syracuse next Friday.
O-A/ELBA scored on its first two drives, but gave up an 82-yard kick return for a touchdown by Randolph’s Xander Hind in between, to lead 14-8 after the first. O-A/E held Randolph to two offensive touchdowns, both in the final two minutes of the first half.
Senior fullback Luke Pagett finished the Cardinals’ first scoring drive with a 6-yard run. Oakfield lost a fumble on its ensuing possession and Randolph moved quickly with two passes to tight end Jaiden Huntington, the latter for a 15-yard touchdown, to bring a 22-21 lead into halftime. But after appearing to spring the momentum their way, the Cardinals never scored again.
O-A/Elba jumped on its onside kick to open the half as the Randolph coaching staff disputed the play, maintaining the ball did not cross 10 yards before being touched. But the call stood and the Aggies took the lead after a crucial fourth down conversion set up the winning touchdown pass.
“We talked about that, too, because we’ve seen them on film popping them and things like that,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said of the onside kick. “The kid sold it and got it. You’ve still got to play after that. I thought we had them stopped (on fourth down), close measurement, (but they were still able to score).”
RANDOLPH LOST its best chance to retake the lead on a fumble inside the red zone late in the third quarter.
“That’s kind of that ‘bend but don’t break mentality,’” Winter said. “They obviously gashed us for a couple big plays on that drive but we weren’t going to quit on it just because they were in the red zone. We know … those are the opportunities that can present themselves if we keep fighting. Obviously, that fumble was huge, it was a turning point in the game.”
Randolph got the ball back with under eight minutes to play, but punted on 4th-and-8 from its 46-yard line. O-A/E took possession at its 11 with 5:38 to go and didn’t let Randolph see the ball again, picking up three first downs on 12 plays, including three kneel downs, to run the clock out. Hyde scrambled out of a 3rd-and-12 to pick up a first down to extend the clock-killing drive.
“We had them stopped, he went to throw and then he got out,” Brown said. “Their quarterback was good tonight, and we’d seen it on film, those backs and the quarterback; if we could tackle them we’d be fine, and we struggled tackling. Those kids were good.”
GAIGE Armbrewster had 14 carries for 121 yards for O-A/E. Noah Currier had three catches for 110 yards, including a 71-yard score, and added a rushing touchdown.
For Randolph (10-1), Hind had 21 carries for 98 yards, barely amounting to his first sub-100-yard game of the year. Pagett finished with 11 carries for 56 yards. Carson Conley went 5-of-6 passing for 93 yards, with Huntington hauling in four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
O-A/E didn’t completely stop the Randolph power rushing attack, but slowed it down just enough.
“I don’t think scheme-wise it was anything,” Brown said. “They were tough to handle. They have a good middle linebacker, he was everywhere, and you’ve got to grind it out. We did grind it out, but you can’t have penalties and you can’t turn the ball over.”
Pagett made a team-high 11 tackles and Huntington had nine. Ryan Carpenter and Maverick Adams each added a sack.
Randolph, after its first sectional championship in seven years and climbing as high as No. 2 in the state Class D rankings, is set to graduate four seniors, but the bulk of this year’s squad will get another chance at a postseason run.
“They’ll remember what this feels like, for sure, and I hate that somebody’s got to feel like this but somebody’s got to lose,” Brown said. “It was a good game. Next year, obviously, we’ve got a lot coming back and we’ll deal with that. I feel bad for the seniors, they played their guts out. All the kids played their guts out. I’m proud of our guys, it was a really good game against a really good team.”