The Otto-Eldred, Smethport and Coudersport football teams were all in search of a pick-me-up.
Each had lost its season-opener, and in Week 2’s non-league play, hoped to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
All three teams took care of business last weekend, including O-E, which scored six touchdowns in the first quarter of a 54-6 rout of Sheffield. For coach Troy Cook’s Terrors, the win provided a confidence boost ahead of an intriguing Week 3 home opener against Bradford.
“We didn’t run the ball as well as we wanted to (Week 1) — that was a focus of ours coming out; we wanted to set the tone a little bit and I think we did that pretty well,” Cook said. “We ran the ball three times on our opening drive and were able to score.”
The Terrors overpowered Sheffield on both sides of the ball, but unlike in Week 1, displayed the tendency to run the ball as much as they threw it. Blaze Maholic rushed three times for 52 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown while Hunter App recorded two rushing attempts for 50 yards and a score.
After a 280-yard passing performance the week prior, quarterback Andrew Schenfield completed 5-of-10 pass attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Freshman QB Shane Magee saw game action, as well, completing 6-of-7 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
“We feel good about both (quarterbacks),” Cook said. “We have a lot of skill at the receiver position, and we can go seven or eight guys deep with players we feel comfortable giving playing time. It’s a good problem to have.”
O-E’s defense provided three interceptions, one of which was returned by Manning Splain for a touchdown. Splain posted that score, a punt return TD and a receiving TD, all in the first quarter.
“The Terrors’ other skill positions continue to shine with App, Shene Thomas and Brendan Magee all making nice plays in the open field,” a Big 30 committee member in attendance noted. “Defensively, (O-E) was able to hold the Wolverines in check all night, with Max Splain leading the charge against the running game and the defensive backs hauling in several interceptions.”
The win provided a rebound for the Terrors, who dropped a 35-30 decision to Elk County Catholic the week before.
“I think (ECC) surprised us with their strength, but we also felt we beat ourselves in that game,” Cook said. “Clearing those things up, we thought, would lead to a better performance this past week. We worked a lot last week on trying to get our offensive execution right. We made a few mistakes the first week, but I think that extra work paid off.”
O-E HOPES its athleticism will help it compete in District 9 Region 3 after losing its first league game to ECC. The Crusaders followed that victory with a Week 2 win at Moniteau, beating a Region 1 opponent despite having one of the district’s smallest rosters.
What coach Tony Gerg may lack in numbers, however, his squad makes up for in strength.
The Crusaders have showcased their ability to not only run the ball — evidenced by their 370 rushing yards against O-E — but to stop the run, as well. ECC ran for 334 yards against Moniteau, and limited the Warriors — a team that, like Punxsutawney, almost exclusively runs — to just six points despite their 177 rushing yards.
David Anderson made 15 tackles in ECC’s Week 2 win, two of which went for a loss. The Crusaders will now travel to Bucktail before hosting Sheffield, a stretch after which they’ll hope to be 4-0.
Coudersport held serve with the Crusaders, beating Bradford at Parkway Field on Friday night.
The Falcons also rode their run game to victory, controlling the Owls at the line of scrimmage en route to 38 points. The preseason coaches’ favorite in Region 3, Coudy improved to 1-1 after an opening loss to Keystone.
In Region 2, Smethport snatched a much-needed rebound victory against Cameron County.
The Hubbers suffered a 53-8 loss to Redbank Valley in Week 1, when 13 Smethport players were academically ineligible. With those players back last week, the Hubbers rallied for coach Joel Lent’s first victory and prepared themselves for Friday’s showdown with Port Allegany.
Port fell to Central Clarion, 29-24, in a Week 2 battle between a pair of contenders in their respective conferences. Now at 1-1 (after beating Ridgway), the Gators will travel to rival Smethport Friday, where they dropped a 35-14 defeat last season.
Unlike last year, however, the Gators will be favored. Like the Hubbers, Terrors and Falcons did this week, Port will look to get back on track.
(Jeff Uveino, Bradford Publishing Company assistant group sports editor, can be reached at juveino@bradfordera.com)