DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Everything about Otto-Eldred’s season was dominant.
The Terrors girls basketball team swept the North Tier League in 2021-22, and to no surprise, O-E swept the league’s postseason awards, as well.
Katie Sheeler was named Player of the Year and Shawn Gray was selected Coach of the Year after a season that saw the Terrors advance deep into the PIAA playoffs. With a 16-0 run in league play, O-E finally dethroned rivals of recent seasons and won the league for the first time in 44 years.
“It was one for the ages, that’s for sure,” Gray said. “It seems like it’s still going, in a way. You look back and the season went by in a blink, but at the same time, it was a long, long season. I can’t say enough about my players. If I had been allowed to nominate four (all-stars), we probably would have had four.”
Sheeler was nothing short of spectacular — the junior guard averaged 18 points, three assists, three rebounds and five steals per game. After dominating the North Tier, she was crucial in O-E’s run to the District 9 Class A championship game and its subsequent run to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“(Sheeler) is a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Gray said. “She’s probably the best player in District 9 and maybe even in the Big 30, and to watch and coach her every night is amazing. I’m glad I get to do it for another year.”
SHEELER WAS joined on the all-star team by a pair of junior teammates. Guard Anna Merry and forward Bri Heller. Merry averaged eight points, three rebounds and three steals per game while providing defense and hustle. Heller averaged eight points, six rebounds, two steals and over one block per game while bullying the league in the paint.
“It’s crazy that those three are juniors — it seems like just yesterday that they were freshmen, trying to make their way onto the varsity team and get some minutes amongst the depth we had,” Gray said. “To watch their growth, and to watch the entire team come together the way they have, it’s beyond words.”
In just four seasons at O-E, Gray has already amassed impressive credentials. The Terrors are 79-21 under his lead, and with Sheeler, Merry, Heller and others returning, Gray has positioned O-E for sustained success.
“I’m flattered by it and I’m grateful that my peers look at me that way, especially following up Coach (reigning NTL Coach of the Year, the late Bob) Tingley,” Gray said. “That means a lot. But you don’t get coach of the year without having a good team and good players, that’s for sure.”
Coudersport finished second in the North Tier with a 13-3 record. Aside from two losses to O-E and a split with Smethport, the Falcons swept the rest of the league, finishing 15-8 overall and earning a playoff berth.
Liz Frame and Bel Porterfield were each selected NTL all-stars for Coudy.
Frame, a senior guard, averaged 11 points, five steals and three assists per game. Porterfield, a junior guard, averaged six points, four steals and two assists, serving as Coudy’s top defender.
Smethport finished close behind at 12-4 in the league, garnering an all-star selection in sophomore guard Elizabeth Hungiville. Hungiville was a dual-threat scorer for the Hubbers, averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game while amassing 51 steals and 10 blocks.
Northern Potter finished behind Smethport in the league at 11-5, but got revenge in the playoffs, where the Panthers eliminated the Hubbers in the first round.
Courtney and Rebecca Martin were each selected all-stars for NoPo, as they often worked in tandem to lead the team on both ends of the floor. Courtney, a senior guard, averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals per game, while Rebecca, a junior forward, averaged 11 points, 11 rebounds, over one assist and three steals.
Rounding out the all-star selections were Port Allegany sophomore forward Kayleigha Dowell (10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assists, 1 block) and Austin sophomore guard Ella Brewer (12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals).