CLARION, Pa. — A final contest, under the lights of Clarion University, far from represented Otto-Eldred’s season.
The postseason run that captivated a school community ended Wednesday, as Kennedy Catholic bounced the O-E girls basketball team from the PIAA playoffs. Anna Merry’s 10 points weren’t enough for the Lady Terrors who, after falling behind early, dropped a 77-30 defeat at Tippin Gymnasium that ended their playoff push in the Class A state quarterfinals.
KC boasted quick, athletic guards with interior length that O-E struggled to match. After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the game’s opening minutes, KC’s offense stayed hot the rest of the way.
Bellah Dinardo and Layke Fields dominated the paint, combining for 31 points that prevented O-E from keeping up.
“(Fields) is just a great player,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “Then you have Dinardo, who was their third or fourth leading scorer this season and is over 1,000 points for her career — we knew what we were up against. For my kids to never back down and stay in the fight, it says everything about them and their character.”
Katie Sheeler added nine points for O-E while Bri Heller tacked on five.
KC jumped out to a 12-0 lead, prompting an O-E timeout four minutes into the game. The Lady Terrors started 0-of-5 from 3-point range before Heller knocked one down late in the first.
Fields’ height was an evident factor early, and after three inside baskets and a pair of treys, O-E found itself chasing the lead.
“It was a lot of nerves,” Gray said. “I probably should have taken the timeout sooner than I did, but I wanted to see how they would work through that adversity. Being in that adverse situation, I think, is going to help us down the road. What we can take and learn from tonight, I wanted to do everything I could to make that happen.”
O-E started to show life in the second, as Merry scored six points in a flurry to keep KC’s lead within reach. Despite O-E’s increased offensive output, however, the Lady Golden Eagles didn’t slow on the other end, keeping their distance.
As the game wore on, the Lady Terrors found themselves in foul trouble, with two starters recording their third fouls midway through the third. Dinardo dominated in a third stanza that saw KC’s lead grow from 16 points to over 30 in a matter of minutes.
“They were real physical with us,” Gray said. “We tried to be physical back, and there might have been a few calls that were a little iffy compared to what was being called on the other end, but we just need to learn from it and take it into next year.”
Dinardo finished with a game-high 20 points for the Lady Golden Eagles, stepping up inside while Fields wasn’t on the court. Fields finished with 11 points, while Paris Gilmore scored 13 points and Monique Vincent added 10.
“When I asked the kids what they felt comfortable playing defensively, all of them right down to the last player on the bench said we’ve got to play man-to-man,” Gray said. “That tells you a lot about the kids. They knew we were going to be undersized, but they were up to the task, at least in that first half.”
O-E’s dream season ended at a level it had never been before. The team’s trip to the state quarterfinals was the first in school history, and for a group bringing back much of its firepower next season, a 24-4 campaign laid a promising foundation for a program destined for lasting success.
“It’s been amazing,” Gray said. “They’re so much fun to coach, and to just be around. I can’t wait for summer league, I can’t wait for open gyms and I’ll see a lot of them soon, since I’m coaching softball. Being in this atmosphere, it’s just fantastic that our kids got to do this.”
AT CLARION
Kennedy Catholic (77)
Vincent 3 1-2 10, Dinardo 6 7-9 20, Bianco 1 0-2 4, Keith 4 0-1 11, Gilmore 6 0-0 13, Lombari 0 0-1 0, Dancak 3 2-2 8, Fields 5 1-2 11. Totals: 28 12-19 77
Otto-Eldred (30)
Merry 3 3-4 10, Close 1 0-0 3, Sheeler 3 1-2 9, Drummond 1 1-2 3, Heller 1 2-4 5. Totals: 9 7-13 30
Kennedy Catholic 18 36 62 77
Otto-Eldred 5 22 26 30
Three-point goals: KC 8 (Vincent 3, Bianco, Keith 3), O-E 5 (Merry, Close, Sheeler 2, Heller); Total fouls: KC 18, O-E 15; fouled out: Heller (O-E), Rounsville (O-E)