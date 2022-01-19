DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A 23-4 first quarter set the tone as Otto-Eldred ran away with a 50-34 victory over Port Allegany in a North Tier League girls basketball game on Wednesday night.
Katie Sheeler opened the night on fire, scoring 15 of her 19 points in that first period.
While no other player reached double figures in scoring, the Terrors (9-1) had 10 reach the scoring column in the victory.
“Defensively, we got our groove back in the first half and we found each other a little better on the offensive end,” said O-E coach Shawn Gray, whose team brought a 29-13 lead into the break. “Everybody got good minutes and our starters really set the tone early tonight.”
Kayleigha Dowell scored 12 points with five rebounds and blocks while Ella Moses added seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks of her own for the Gators (4-5), who had a four-game win streak snapped.
CCAA EASTNorth Collins 35, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 30NORTH COLLINS — Michaela Rice pumped in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as North Collins (4-4) fended off Cattaraugus-LV.
Trailing 20-12 at the break, C-LV pulled to within one possession entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. Alex Minnekine scored 13 points for the Timberwolves. C-LV was hampered by a 5-of-14 at the free throw line and NC attempted only two freebies for the game.
Ellicottville 46, Franklinville 33
ELLICOTTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz drained five 3-pointers en route to 21 points and added four steals to key Ellicottville.
Allison Rowland added 10 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks while Harley Ficek pulled down four rebounds for the Eagles (7-4), who have won six of the last seven. Ellicottville jumped out to a 12-3 lead and used a 14-6 third quarter to bring a 20-point lead into the final period.
Delany Pfeiffer hit four 3s en route to 12 points for Franklinville (6-5).
Pine Valley 44, Salamanca 17
SALAMANCA — Danielle West totaled 17 points, six rebounds and six steals and Pine Valley rode a big third quarter to a one-sided win.
Cassidy Vincent grabbed six rebounds and Maggie King chipped in five steals for the Panthers, who had nine players reach the scoring column. PV (4-7, 3-1) broke out a 20-0 third frame to turn a 23-14 halftime lead into a 29-point advantage.
Bella Wolfe pulled down 13 rebounds while Morgan Maybee and Makenzie Oakes each had six rebounds for the Warriors (2-6, 2-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Iroquois 62, Olean 27
ELMA — Olivia Lyons led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 15 points as Iroquois handled Olean for the second time this season.
Zoey Zienski had 14 points while McKenna Sinibaldi and Erin Bracken added 12 and 11, respectively, for the Chiefs (9-2). Olean battled back from a 13-4 deficit to pull within 22-15 at the break, but was outscored 40-12 after halftime, including 22-4 in a game-swinging third quarter.
Olean, which had dropped a 49-18 decision to Iroquois in its season-opener, fell to 4-6.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 54, Cuba-Rushford 42
CUBA — Mary Hamer highlighted three double-digit scorers with 18 points as GV/B continued to roll with its sixth-straight win.
Alicia Borden and Katlin Sadler and Alicia Borden each added 10 points for GV/B (9-3), which built up a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. C-R struck back in the fourth, but couldn’t quite close the gap.
“We put together a decent run in the fourth quarter, but we just couldn’t get that last basket to get back into it,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Credit to GV/Belfast. They move the ball well and play great team basketball. (Coach Jim Schneider) also has them bought in defensively and they work really hard.”
Taylor Searle drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points for the Rebels (4-8).