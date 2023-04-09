ALLEGANY — It was a strike-for-strike showdown for all but one frame, with Max Splain and Caleb Strade battling it out until the end. By the final out, however, the Otto-Eldred baseball team received a bit more offense when it mattered most, leading to a 4-1 road win over Allegany-Limestone on Saturday morning.
After trading zeros through 5 ½ innings on this holiday weekend, A-L finally broke through in the sixth on an RBI double from Strade, giving the Gators a 1-0 advantage heading into the final frame. The Terrors, though, not only matched that, getting consecutive doubles from Jaden Prince and Landon Francis to tie it, but notched three more runs and four more hits to make it 4-1 before holding on in the bottom half.
Splain was dominant for O-E, racking up 15 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one walk in a complete-game effort. Strade was nearly just as strong, fanning eight with three walks while bringing a shutout into the seventh before running into trouble and giving way to Andrew Giardini.
Francis finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Manning Splain notched a hit and a run for the Terrors (4-0). Cal Minich went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Strade collected two of the three hits for the Gators.
SOFTBALL
Otto-Eldred 13, Allegany-Limestone 0, 5 inn.
ALLEGANY — Bri Heller fired a five-strikeout one-hitter, with just one walk, to power Otto-Eldred.
Heller also had a hit and an RBI while Katie Sheeler notched a hit and two runs scored for the Terrors. Katie Rhinehart also scored twice while Sydney Blendinger scored once and drove in a run. Up 3-0 through three innings, O-E used a three-run fourth to pad the lead and a seven-run fifth inning to put the game away.
Allegany-Limestone fell to 0-3.