A lot of times in sports, a team can be downright dominant in the regular season but, in the postseason, struggle to finish the mission.
Whether it comes down to pressure, mental errors or a turn of luck, it can beg the question — does it mean a thing without the ring?
Both Otto-Eldred basketball teams are dominant this far into the season, and this is not a new feat. Last year, both the boys and girls team went undefeated in North Tier League play during the regular season. However, when they reached the playoffs, the Terrors were sent home without a district championship.
The girls team, which a season ago produced the North Tier League Coach of the Year in Shawn Gray and the Player of the Year in Katie Sheeler — also a first-team all-state selection — posted a 24-4 regular season record, 16-0 in league play. Despite a deep run into the playoffs, the Terrors fell to Elk County Catholic in the D9 finals.
This winter, the Terrors have not fallen off by any extent. Through six NTL games, O-E has six wins. Sheeler, who averaged 18 points, three assists, three rebounds and five steals in her junior campaign last year, is making an argument for back-to-back Player of the Year awards, averaging over 20 points a contest as her team wins game after game by comfortable margins.
What makes the difference this year, and what gives the Terrors confidence in their title run come postseason, is the weaponry around Sheeler.
Anna Merry and Bri Heller were both all-stars last year, with Merry being Sheeler’s counterpart guard, averaging eight points and close to three steals a game, and Heller being a workhorse in the paint, notching eight rebounds and two blocks alongside eight points and two steals.
Merry and Heller have continued to thrive for the Terrors in their senior season, as well as guard Brooke Close and sophomore forward Carrie Drummond, who can be counted on to clean the glass and contribute points for O-E.
The Terrors have the firepower to make a deep run in the postseason again; however, several teams are still going to be obstacles on the way to the top.
In the NTL, Coudersport is following closely behind O-E, recording a 5-1 league record so far. ECC, while not having as immaculate of a record, is looking to repeat as champions.
“We set our goals to first win our tournament, then the league. But the (district title) is indeed the missing piece. It’s easy at the beginning of the year when everyone is just ready to play basketball, but you tend to hit a lull at some point,” Gray said. “We definitely hit that wall, and that’s something we talk about. Our ultimate goal is a District 9 championship and there are some really, really good teams. We’re going to keep working hard and see what happens come February. ”
Similar to the girls, the O-E boys have become a powerhouse in the NTL.
The Terrors posted an undefeated league record last year and so far they are on the path to repeating that feat.
However, last year, despite having two all-stars in Gavin Jimerson, the team’s leading scorer, and Landon Francis, who earned league honors in his freshman year, the Terrors were bounced from the District 9 Championship with an upset loss to lower-ranked DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals.
“I thought we surprised some NTL teams last year. We were super young. We essentially could have started three freshmen along with a senior and a junior,” said first-year Otto-Eldred coach Derrick Francis. “When we got into the playoffs we weren’t battle-tested. DCC were men and we were boys. When you come to playoff time, your alpha has to stand up and it’s big boy basketball.”
The Terrors took that loss to heart and have locked into the grueling process of getting better. With emphasis on hitting the weight room, playing basketball in summer league and adding more high-quality competition to their schedule, they’ve made a concerted effort to become war-ready quickly.
“We don’t use the whole ‘being young’ as an excuse. If you’re put out on the court, then you’re supposed to do your job or you wouldn’t be out there,” Francis said. “This year we have DCC at the end of the year which is going to help us. We played in the (Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase) against the best in New York, and all summer long we played against top-notch competition. I think we’re growing as a unit, as a program, dealing with the physicality and not letting it affect us as much.”
Along with Landon Francis, who is continuing to develop on both sides of the ball in his sophomore year, the Terrors have an arsenal of players who can put points on the board.
For instance, in their latest game against Austin, where the Terrors won by 45 points, O-E had three players finish in double figures, with Shene Thomas, a lengthy forward, leading the pack with 20 points and seven rebounds.
While they have had a great first half to the season, the Terrors still have the competition biting at their heels. Smethport and Cameron County, who hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spot in the NTL under O-E, can score with the best, especially from deep, while Port Allegany, currently 4-2 in league play, has size, strength and aggression that have been the sole force in multiple of their wins so far.
Despite this, and despite it being too early to give an official nod, the Terrors have become the favorites to win a league banner in the regular season. The biggest question will be if they can carry their success into the postseason.