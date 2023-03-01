O-E

Otto-Eldred's Brax Caldwell (4) and Shene Thomas (12) battle for a rebound with Ridgway's Jack Benninger (32) during Wednesday's District 9 Class 2A boys basketball semifinal at PennWest Clarion. O-E defeated Ridgway, 41-35, behind Caldwell's team-high 14 points.

 Wade Aiken/Bradford Era

CLARION, Pa. — By the third quarter’s end, the game had slowed to a pace that appeared ideal for Ridgway.

Against high-flying Otto-Eldred, the Elkers had survived an early deficit and climbed within striking distance in Wednesday’s District 9 Class AA boys basketball semifinal. O-E didn’t mind playing slow for a change, however, and proved so in the final moments of a wire-to-wire win.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social