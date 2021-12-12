DUKE CENTER, Pa. — In a game that came down to its final possession, Otto-Eldred out-lasted Bradford, 28-27, Saturday in the championship game of the Randy Stebbins Memorial boys basketball tournament.
The trio of Gavin Jimerson, Austin Cousins and Landon Francis paced O-E offensively, as Cousins scored a team-high nine points while Jimerson and Francis each added eight points. The Terrors built a double-digit lead in the first half, their lead growing to as many as the 11-point advantage that they enjoyed at halftime. They then fended off an Owl comeback in the second half, including a long Bradford shot attempt in the game’s waning seconds that would have won the game if on target.
“We had a decent look at the basket and just didn’t hit the shot,” Bradford coach John Bennardi said. “Our defense stepped up in the second half and we cleaned up our rebounding after getting in foul trouble in the first half, which didn’t do us any favors.”
Jerid Wilmoth scored a game-high 11 points for Bradford, while Cam Austin scored eight points and Jake Franz added six points, all of which came in the second half. The early-game foul trouble set the Owls back, Bennardi said, and against a deep O-E roster, a double-digit deficit was tough to overcome.
“We got into foul trouble in the first quarter and kind of lost our focus from there,” Bennardi said. “There are some things we need to clean up on the offensive end, and that’s on me.”
O-E continued to use the 3-point shooting that helped carry it to a victory over Portville in the first round of the tournament. The Terrors knocked down eight triples in that game, including four by Cousins and three by Francis, before Cousins and Francis each hit two against the Owls.
Bradford, meanwhile, continued to rely on the defense that only allowed 29 points in a first-round win over Eisenhower. Against the Terrors, however, Bradford’s offense fell just short.
“The effort is there and the want is there,” Bennardi said. “It’s going to be an offensive work in progress until at least January, but it’s starting to get better. But, the desire is there and our schedule isn’t easy, and our guys not quitting is a sign of good things. I think we learned a lot and grew up a lot, and we lost to a good team. This O-E team is going to win a lot of games this year.”
RANDY STEBBINS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Eisenhower 62, Portville 41
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A day after going scoreless in a loss to Bradford, Wyatt Lookenhouse exploded, racking up 34 points to power Eisenhower.
Lookenhouse scored all 18 of his team’s first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers, as the Knights held an 18-11 lead after eight minutes. He added 12 more in the second, sitting at 30 points at the break, to help give Eisenhower a commanding 40-21 edge at halftime.
Ten players reached the scoring column for Portville, led by six points each from Aidan DeFazio, Maxx Yehl and Troy Van Sickle. The Panthers dropped to 0-3.
WELLSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Wellsville 56, Fillmore 51
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar scored 17 points with eight rebounds as host Wellsville edged Fillmore for the Allegany County IAABO Tournament title.
Alex Perkins nearly had a double-double, with 12 points and nine boards, while Eli Schmidt had 14 points for the Lions (3-2). Wellsville trailed 19-16 after the first quarter but held narrow leads at halftime (31-29) and after the third (47-41).
“Hard-fought game,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman called the meeting. “The first quarter was rough but after that things settled down and we got back to what we do defensively. We need to get better at closing games. Both teams struggled down the stretch.”
Will Roeske led Fillmore (3-1) with 16 points and Mitchell Ward added 11 points.
Consolation: C.G. Finney 59, Cuba-Rushford 28
WELLSVILLE — Ethan Krog and James Sidorishin each netted 12 points and C.G. Finney jumped out to an early 18-5 lead en route to a consolation win.
Finney netted 33 of its 59 points from deep via 11 3-pointers and limited the Rebels to just 10 first-half points.
Jack Frank led C-R (1-2) with 12 points.
NON-LEAGUE
COWANESQUE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Genesee Valley 28, Northern Potter 25
TIOGA, Pa. — Morgan Torrey scored 11 points as Genesee Valley (1-3) pulled out a defensive struggle for its first win of the year.
Tanyon Brown had seven points for Northern Potter.