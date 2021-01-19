BRADFORD, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team kept its undefeated record intact, cruising to a 53-24 road win over Bradford Tuesday night.
Leading the way for the Terrors (4-0) was Katie Sheeler, who dropped 19 points, while Bri Heller finished with 10 points.
“I’m really proud of the way that they’re coming together and looking for each other offensively, just trying to do the things we’re good at and they’re really starting to excel at some of the sets that we’re running and then just running the regular ole motion offense and they’re really starting to kind of get the feel of the game, especially some of younger kids,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said.
“We’re still knocking the rust off, too, with the layoff and not really getting to play that much in the summer, you got to expect things like that. As long as the offense doesn’t affect our defense, we’ll be OK.”
The Owls, again without star player Hannah Lary, were led by Alanna Benson’s 18 points which came on six three-pointers.
O-E outscored Bradford 19-6 in the second quarter, taking control of the game for a 28-11 halftime lead.
“We’re really starting to read eyes a lot better in that defense that we’re playing. We’re more of a zone team this year,” Gray said. “I’ve been a little stubborn with man to man over the first couple of years and I basically left it up to the kids. They all said that they would rather play zone, so we went to 1-3-1 and that’s what we’ve been practicing exclusively now since we came back and they’re really starting to get it I think.”
Kane 31, Smethport 24, 2OT
SMETHPORT, Pa. — Kane (2-0) outlasted Smethport, outscoring the Hubbers 10-3 in the second overtime.
Audri Marconi led Kane with 12 points. For Smethport (0-6), Abby Lutz had a team-high 9 points.
“Our defensive effort was tremendous,” Smethport coach Chad Goodman said. “Give Kane credit, they really crashed the offensive glass in that second overtime.”
Johnsonburg 32, Northern Potter 26JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Kaci Stelene scored 16 points on six field goals to pace Johnsonburg.
Aubrey Anderson had 9 points in a loss for Northern Potter (0-4).
AT BRADFORD, PA. Otto-Eldred (53)
Sheeler 8 0-0 19, Heller 5 0-2 10, Raught 2 3-5 7, Merry 1 2-4 5, K. Heller 2 0-1 4, Cousins 2 0-2 4, Dalton 1 0-0 2, E. Sheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-14 53Bradford (24) Benson 6 0-0 18, Close 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-1 2, Kerr 1 0-0 2, Cleveland 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 0-3 24 Otto-Eldred 9 28 42 53 Bradford 5 11 24 24Three-point goals: O-E 4 (K. Sheeler 3, Merry 1), Bradford 6 (Benson 6); Total fouls: O-E 9, Bradford 13; fouled out:
Kakolewski (Bradford)
JV:
Bradford won 19-13 AT SMETHPORT, PA. Kane (31)
Marconi 6 0-1 12, Koza 2 1-4 5, Haight 1 0-0 2, Swanson 0 4-8 4, Walter 3 0-0 6, Jekielek 0-2 0, Danielson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-15 31
Smethport (24) Lutz 3 1-1 9, Hungiville 2 2-4 6, Tanner 2 0-0 4, Nelson 0 1-4 1, McClain 2 0-2 4. Totals: 9 4-11 24 Kane 6 12 13 19 21 31 Smethport 5 13 15 19 21 24Three-point goals: Kane 0, Smethport 2 (Lutz 2); Total fouls: Kane 10, Smethport 15; fouled out:
McClain (Smethport)
JV:
Kane won AT JOHNSONBURG, PA. Northern Potter (26)
Cady 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 4-7 9, C. Martin 2 0-0 4, Hyde 2 1-3 5, Hoopes 1 1-6 3, B. Martin 0 1-2 1, Zdrojewski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 7-18 26Johnsonburg (32)Lindberg 1 1-2 3, Kocjancic 1 0-0 3, Stauffer 3 0-1, Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 0-0 2, Stelene 6 4-6 16. Totals: 13 5-9 32 Northern Potter 4 14 16 26 Johnsonburg 13 20 24 32Three-point goals: NP 1 (Anderson), Jburg 1 (Kocjancic); Total fouls: NP 14, Jburg ; fouled out: none.