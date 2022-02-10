DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Coudersport boys basketball team has long been known as a 3-pointer happy team.
The Falcons are willing to “live and die by it,” coach Scott Easton said after Thursday’s game, and they’ve lived by it pretty well for a long time.
But in front of a raucous Terror Dome, it was Otto-Eldred that drained not two or three, but 13 triples to beat Coudy, 67-43, and clinch the North Tier League regular season crown.
The Terrors (18-2) shot well from deep, but it was Manning Splain who truly terrified the Falcons defense.
Splain went 3-for-4 from deep … in the first quarter alone. He splashed another trio in the second quarter and hit one each in the third and fourth quarter, finishing with 28 points to lead all scorers.
“(Splain) is a great shooter,” O-E coach Steve Bell said. “We’ve known he’s been able to do that all year long. He got going early … and was off and running.”
Gavin Jimerson (4 rebounds, 3 assists) finished with three 3s of his own en route to 17 points for O-E. Landon Francis added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Christian Furman led Coudersport (12-10) with 12 points.
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 57, Pine Valley 53
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank racked up 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to guide Franklinville to its second win in as many days.
Noah Shenk added 16 points for the Panthers (12-5, 4-3). Franklinville led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter, but saw that lead cut to two in the final minute before hanging on. In doing so, it avenged a 16-point road loss to Pine Valley from earlier this year. FCS was spurred by making eight 3-pointers, including four from Frank and two from Shenk, to PV’s one.
“Threes were big for us,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “The biggest thing was playing 32 minutes. Tonight, we finally put a 32-minute game together. The boys really kept their composure in the fourth-quarter. Beau Bielecki stepped up and hit two big free throws to put us up four (57-53) with 1.5 seconds remaining to ice it.”
Bryce Sercu and Wayne Libby both had 16 points while Kordell Oakes finished with 15 for Pine Valley.
IAC
New Life Christian 65, Christian Central 56
ALLEGANY — Timothy Hutter had another 40-point outing, pouring in 44 points, including all 18 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter, to lift New Life Christian.
In a back-and-forth affair, New Life found itself down three with 2:30 remaining. But Hutter converted three-straight three-point plays to help put NLC over the top. Hutter also grabbed 17 rebounds in another dominant effort.
“He was huge in the fourth quarter,” NLC coach Jim Hutter said. “His rebounds … he basically put the team on his back tonight.”
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey added 12 points for New Life, which avenged a 78-51 loss to CC from earlier in the year.
Gabe Rodrgiez had a team-best 12 points for Christian Central.
Archbishop Walsh 40, Falk School 39
BUFFALO — Russell Maine scored 16 points and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as Walsh edged Falk for the second time this year.
Luca Quinn added 11 points for the Eagles (4-10, 2-3), who brought a 30-25 lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on.
“We find a way to make it interesting,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said with a laugh. “They’re quick and athletic, and we struggled with that at times. But we led throughout and had a seven-point lead with two minutes to go and Russell hit those key free throws; that was probably the key for us down the stretch.”
Jay McGhee had 14 points for Falk School.