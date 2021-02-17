DUKE CENTER, Pa. — After suffering just its second loss of the season to Elk Catholic Saturday, the Otto-Eldred girls basketball bounced back the way it needed to Tuesday night inside the Terror Dome.
For the sixth time this season, the Terrors surpassed 50 points and used their size in the paint to their advantage in a 52-38 home victory over Bradford to improve to 12-2 on the year.
O-E’s offense was led by Katie Sheeler, who finished in double figures for the 12th time this season with 19 points, while Bri Heller and Kayley Heller scored eight and seven points, respectively.
“It was a great team win,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “A lot of things were working. We’re finally putting some points on the board late in the season, which is nice to see. Give it to Bradford, they gave us everything they had.”
The first half of the game was a microcosm of Bradford’s season.
Despite getting some good looks at the basket, the Owls (3-7) weren’t able to translate those into points and make it a closer game as O-E took a 12-5 lead after the first. The Terrors then went up 26-11 at halftime before pushing the advantage to 22 (43-21) entering the fourth quarter.
Like most that have played Bradford this season, O-E keyed in on the Owls’ top duo of Lary and Benson.
When the two teams met in Bradford back on Jan. 19, Lary was sidelined, but Benson went on to lead the team with 18 points, including six treys, during the 53-24 loss.
On Tuesday night, the Terrors were able to keep both Lary and Benson from double figures as the two recorded eight and five points, respectively.
CCAA EAST II
Randolph 74, Salamanca 23
RANDOLPH — Sydney Hvizdzak racked up 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, seven assists and five steals to guide Randolph.
Payton Morrison added 15 points and four rebounds while Kyra Pence totaled 10 points, six assists and five boards for the Cardinals (3-0).
Jaeden Hubbard scored 12 points for Salamanca (0-3).
CCAA WEST I
Fredonia 54, Allegany-Limestone 41
FREDONIA — Sara Davis dropped in 15 points while Samantha Tabone and Maddy Marsh added 14 each to propel Fredonia.
Up 34-28 after three quarters, the Hillbillies outscored the Gators 20-13 over the final eight minutes to pull away. Fredonia held a sizable advantage at the line, making 18-of-27 free throws to A-L’s 4-of-13 effort.
Devin Ralston had a team-best 11 points for the Gators (1-1).
“We didn’t push the ball up the court and our defense wasn’t good enough to win,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said.
IAC
New Life Christian 46, Archbishop Walsh 39
OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi posted 17 points to spark New Life to a comeback victory.
Gabriele da Silva added 15 points while Marceline Hutter had 10 for NLC (3-0), which rallied from a 13-4 first-quarter deficit for the win.
Noella Policastro poured in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Walsh (0-3).
“It was, fundamentally, a poor effort,” Walsh coach Matthew Kichman said. “Turnovers and a lack of boxing out led to a lackluster performance.”
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 46, Andover 11
WELLSVILLE — Marley Adams scored 14 points and Wellsville jumped out to a 16-4 lead en route to victory.
Emily Costello added 10 points for the Lions (2-1). Kelsie Niedermaier had five points for Andover (1-3).
AT DUKE CENTER, Pa. Bradford (38)
Dixon 3 2-4 9, Persichini 3 0-0 9, Lary 3 1-4 8, Benson 2 0-0 5, Kakolewski 1 2-4 4, Schleicher 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 6-14 38.
Otto-Eldred (52)
Sheeler 7 1-2 19, B. Heller 2 4-8 8, K. Heller 3 1-2 7, Raught 3 0-0 6, Merry 1 4-4 6, Cousins 1 0-2 2, S. Rounsville 1 0-0 2, R. Rounsville 0 2-3 2, . Totals: 18 12-21 52. Bradford 5 11 21 38 O-E 12 26 43 52
Three-point goals: Bradford 3 (Persichini 3, Lary, Dixon, Benson); O-E 4 (Sheeler). Total fouls: Bradford 16, O-E 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT RANDOLPH Salamanca (23)
Warrior 0 0-2 0, Hubbard 6 0-0 12, Rea 1 0-0 2, Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Crouse 1 0-0 3, Monahan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 0-2 23.
Randolph (74)
K. Pence 5 0-0 10, Adams 4 0-1 8, Q. Pence 1 1-2 3, Hvizdzak 11 5-7 34, Morrison 4 5-6 15, Storer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 11-15 74. Salamanca 6 14 19 23 Randolph 26 40 61 74
Three-point goals: Salamanca 3 (Wolfe, Crouse, Monahan); Randolph 9 (Hvizdzak 7, Morrison 2). Total fouls: Salamanca 13, Randolph 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT FREDONIA Allegany-Limestone (41)
Ralston 4 2-4 11, DeRose 3 0-1 6, Wolfgang 1 0-0 2, Hemphill 2 1-2 5, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Louser 2 0-0 4, Lipper 2 0-2 4, Callen 1 0-2 2, Stayer 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 4-13 41.
Fredonia (54)
Tabone 5 2-4 14, Marsh 4 6-8 14, Wray 3 1-2 7, Cash 0 4-4 4, Davis 5 5-9 15. Totals: 17 18-27 54. A-L 4 14 28 41 Fredonia 9 17 34 54
Three-point goals: A-L 1 (Ralston); Fredonia 2 (Tabone). JV:
Allegany-Limestone won.
AT OLEAN New Life Christian (46)
Hutter 5 0-2 10, da Silva 7 0-1 15, Chase 1 0-0 2, Hoskins 1 0-0 2, Ngunyi 8 1-3 17. Totals: 22 1-6 46.
Archbishop Walsh (39)
Kirkwood 1 0-0 2, N. Policastro 12 0-0 29, Bailey 4 0-0 8, K. Policastro 0 0-0 0, Howard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0-0 39. New Life 4 19 32 46 Walsh 13 17 26 39
Three-point goals: New Life 1 (da Silva); Walsh 5 (N. Policastro 5). Total fouls: New Life 12, Walsh 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Andover (11)
Hanks 0 0-2 0, Simons 3 0-0 6, Niedermaier 1 3-4 5, Terhune 0 0-0 0, Calladine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-6 11.
Wellsville (46)
Adams 5 2-2 14, Mess 2 0-0 5, Costello 4 0-0 10, Knapp 1 3-4 5, Stisser 3 0-0 6, Robbins 2 2-3 6, Coleman 0 0-2 0, Hyslip 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 7-13 46. Andover 4 4 9 11 Wellsville 16 26 36 46
Three-point goals: Andover (none); Wellsville 5 (Adams 2, Mess, Costello 2). Total fouls: Andover 17, Wellsville 11. Fouled out: Calladine (A).