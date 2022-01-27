EMPORIUM, Pa. — Katie Sheeler, Anna Merry and Brooke Close fueled a 3-point attack to lift the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team on Thursday night.
Katie Sheeler notched 21 points and Close and Merry each had 11 to power the Terrors to a 53-21 victory over Cameron County in a North Tier League matchup. All three hit a trio of 3-pointers in the win. O-E made more treys (9) than Cameron County had field goals (7) in winning its 11th-straight contest.
“Another night where we got contributions from a lot of players,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “I thought we played very well defensively and offensively, the ball movement was outstanding tonight.”
Mikenna Farabaugh led Cameron County (2-13) with eight points.
NORTH TIER LEAGUECoudersport 37, Northern Potter 31ULYSSES, Pa. — Excellent free throw shooting carried Coudersport to a close win.
The Falcons (9-5) shot 14-for-16 from the line, with Liz Frame and Belle Porterfield both going 4-for-4 and Emma Chambers and Savannah and Sierra Myers going 2-for-2. Frame led the team with 16 points.
NoPo kept it close most of the night and tied it to end the third quarter.
Rebecca Martin had 14 points and eight rebounds while Courtney Martin grabbed 10 boards and Megan Hyde had three steals for the Panthers (8-6), who had lost to Coudy by the same 37-31 margin earlier in the year.
“The girls played defense from tip-off to the final buzzer,” NoPo coach Casey Cady said. “They left it all on the floor. I’m proud regardless of the outcome.”
CCAA EASTSalamanca 44, North Collins 39NORTH COLLINS — Jillian Rea totaled 15 points and four rebounds and Salamanca erased a nine-point halftime deficit to earn the win.
Karina Crouse collected 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Bella Wolfe added nine rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (5-7, 4-2). Still trailing 37-29 at the end of the third quarter, Salamanca outscored NC 15-2 in the final frame to come out on top.
Michaela Rice had 13 points for North Collins (4-7).
IACPark School 40, Archbishop Walsh 38BUFFALO — Noella Policastro scored 13 points and Bobbi Kirkwood added 10 as Walsh (1-6), playing its first game in nearly a month, fell short.
“After getting bounced around by Park in the first half, we made a game of it in the second,” Walsh coach Mathew Kichman noted. “Noella had a strong performance getting her teammates involved with balanced scoring.”
With 29 seconds left, Parveen Saba drained a 3-pointer to narrow the deficit to 40-38.
“With only three fouls, we had to try to commit two quick fouls to get Park to the line,” Kichman went on. “At that point, the officials decided that they were not calling any more fouls and Park ran out the clock with three of our girls draped all over them.”
AT EMPORIUM, Pa. Otto-Eldred (53)
Sheeler 8 2-2 21, Merry 4 0-0 11, Close 4 0-0 11, Drummond 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 1 0-2 2, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Heller 1 0-0 2, Rounsville 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-4 53.
Cameron County (21)
Farabaugh 3 0-0 8, Spaeth 1 2-3 5, Lorenzo 1 1-1 3, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Rowan 1 0-0 2, Earle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 4-9 21. Otto-Eldred 20 39 49 53 Cameron County 3 5 10 21
Three-point goals: O-E 9 (Merry 3, Close 3, Sheeler 3); Cam. Co. 3 (Farabaugh 2, Spaeth). Total fouls: O-E 10, Cam. Co. 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS Salamanca (44)
K. Crouse 4 0-0 10, Wolfe 4 0-4 8, Oakes 1 1-3 3, Maybee 0 2-2 2, Rea 6 0-0 15, McComber 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 3-9 44.
North Collins (39)
Jasinski 4 1-1 9, Awald 2 2-2 6, Mc. Rice 4 0-0 8, Kreinheder 1 0-0 3, Mi. Rice 5 1-1 13. Totals: 16 4-4 39. Salamanca 8 19 29 44 North Collins 15 28 37 39
Three-point goals: Sala. 5 (K. Crouse 2, Rea 3); NC 3 (Kreinheder, Mi. Rice 2). Total fouls: Sala. 8, NC 15. Fouled out:
Mi. Rice (NC).
AT ULYSESS, Pa. Coudersport (37)
Frame 5 4-4 16, Myers 3 2-2 8, S. Myers 1 2-2 5, Porterfield 0 4-4 4, Chambers 1 2-2 4, Fink 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 14-16 37.
Northern Potter (31)
Martin 4 5-8 14, Hyde 2 2-4 6, C. Martin 2 1-2 5, Cady 2 0-0 4, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-14 31. Coudersport 8 19 23 37 Northern Potter 6 17 23 31
Three-point goals: Coudy 3 (Frame 2, S. Myers); NoPo 1 (Martin). Total fouls: Coudy 16, NoPo 17. Fouled out: None.