KANE, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred softball team’s defense behind ace Bri Heller had been untouchable for most of the season, surrendering just over one run per game during a 12-1 regular season.
But Wednesday, in the District 9 Class A semifinals, the Terrors stumbled into a few uncharacteristic defensive miscues and the red-hot hitting of Forest Area.
Emily Aites and the No. 3 Fires came up with multiple clutch hits, often after one of O-E’s seven errors, and leaned on Isabella Flick’s iron pitching performance to knock off the No. 2 Terrors, 8-5, at Flickerwood Park Wednesday.
“We're always happy when there's a mistake made because that's just more chances. We're aggressive on the base paths and if there's an error and we can get an extra base, we get one,” Forest coach Eric Flick said. “We are really great top to bottom looking for that extra opportunity.”
Trotting onto the field in an elimination situation, the nerves for the Terrors ran high and equated to errors early.
“I think our girls were a little nervous to begin with,” O-E coach Roger Veilleux said. “We had a few young girls nervous that made a few mistakes. Those seven errors were really how they got their runs.”
Over the first two innings, the Fires scored five runs, three of them unearned. Heller hadn’t surrendered more than three runs in a game, earned or unearned, all season.
Plays on the infield cost the Terrors in the second. With two outs, a softly hit ground ball was misfired to first, allowing Emma McFarland to reach.
Oswald capitalized by hitting an RBI single to center. Madison McFarland followed and hit a grounder to the left side of the infield, which was thrown errantly, allowing the Lady Fires to take a 5-0 lead.
With a comfortable advantage, Isabella Flick took the mound for Forest and had too much power for a majority of the Terrors lineup to catch up with. Flick hammered a tight zone set by the umpire with fastballs and rise balls that O-E’s hitters didn’t have the bat speed for.
“(Isabella Flick) has made a killing this year on hitting the inside corner and outside corners. I mean she's always able to hit her spots,” Eric Flick said. “Today, they were giving her half the strike zone she usually gets and, they just weren't going to call it, but then she knew and she started hitting her spots perfectly.”
Flick finished the afternoon with five strikeouts and surrendered just five runs to an offense that averaged double-digit per game during the regular season. But down 5-0, the Terrors became more comfortable with Flick’s speed and began to sit on the pitches outside of the zone.
Carrie Drummond drove home Kaylee Rhinehart with a triple down the right field line in the second inning. Katie Sheeler then did it herself in the third, tripling into the left field corner, stealing second and third, before reaching home on a passed ball.
With the lead cut to 5-2, the Terrors committed another error in the fourth, and Aites, hitting cleanup, pounced again. Aites doubled home two more runs with two outs.
Headed into the fifth down 7-2, the Terrors, Northern Allegheny League champions for the second consecutive season, had too much pride. O-E fought over the final frames and created multiple scoring chances.
“Heading into those final innings, it said the same thing I've said for the last some odd months, there is no quit in these girls,” Veilleux said. “These girls are ballplayers and they know if there's an out, there's a chance, and they used all of them.”
Sheeler sparked the bats again in the 5th, walking to start the frame. Heller connected on a double to drive Sheeler home. Rhinehart followed, driving Heller home with a bloop single to cut the lead to 7-4.
Heller finished the night with two walks, one hit and an RBI. Sheeler and Drummond both tripled and Abby Wolfe added a double and a walk.
And, in one final gasp attempt in the seventh, O-E’s Abby Wolfe doubled home Jessi Hall to cut the lead to 8-5 before Suzie Rounsville walked to load the bases. However, Isabella Flick dug deep again and drew a pair of pop-outs to close out the contest.
For Forest, the road through the District 9 playoffs continues. The Fires will travel to Heindl Field in DuBois to play DuBois Central Catholic in the Class A final Monday.