HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — An off shooting night doomed the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team, as it was forced to play catch-up for most of the game.
Williamsburg didn’t explode on offense like it usually does, but did enough to secure a 53-44 win and advance in the PIAA tournament on Tuesday night.
O-E had been one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the North Tier League.
But against Williamsburg, for much of four quarters, O-E simply couldn’t find its stroke. In a game that was tied at half and a four-point contest at the end of the third, those missed shots cost the Terrors dearly.
“Shots wouldn’t fall,” O-E coach Steve Bell acknowledged. “That was the first game this year that I can remember only scoring six in the first and five in the third. Couldn’t get our offense clicking.”
The Terrors were down by eight after the first quarter, but went on a 6-0 run to start the second and later went on a 9-2 run to tie it halftime. And though the Blue Pirates came out firing in the third to retake control, O-E still managed to head into the fourth down by just four.
R.J. Royer and Lambert Palmer splashed a triple each to start the fourth quarter and it looked like Williamsburg would run away with it. O-E didn’t quit, however, as Gavin Jimerson splashed a 3-pointer and then Landon Francis hit a three and Manning Splain drained two to bring O-E to within two.
But right after a Williamsburg timeout, Palmer pulled a spin move and completed a three-point play, bringing the Blue Pirates back to a five-point lead. With under two minutes remaining, the Terrors were forced to play the free throw game and Williamsburg simply didn’t miss.
“They made their free throws,” Bell said. “They were 11-of-13 in the fourth quarter on free throws. Credit to them and their defense. Their defense kept us off balance.”
O-E hasn’t used it as an excuse all season, but its state-level jitters were perhaps in part due to the team’s youth. O-E had three freshmen starters in Francis, Thomas and Splain.
“We never label ourselves as young,” Bell maintained. “We’re just a program that has bodies and puts them into position and expects them to perform. But when you get into the semifinals and state playoffs, you go against kids three or four years older than the kids we’re throwing out on the floor and there’s a difference there. We’re still not gonna use that as an excuse.”
Thomas put up 12 points and eight rebounds while Francis led the team with 15 points, five boards, four steals and three assists. Splain had six points, three steals and three assists.
“They came in and showed us a few things, in how to expect to win,” Bell said. “(The) work ethic that they have, it’s huge. Some of these teams are a little bigger, a little stronger and we have problems with that.”
Although the season ended sooner than the team would have liked it to, it was a largely successful year for O-E.
“The seniors really gave everything they had this year and were leaders by example,” Bell said. “I really thank them for leading, really a young team, and showing them a path to the state playoffs and letting them have that experience.”
AT HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. Otto-Eldred (44)
Francis 5 4-5 15, Thomas 5 2-3 12, Jimerson 3 1-2 8, Splain 2 0-0 6, Cousins 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 7-10 44.
Williamsburg (53)
Palmer 6 8-10 20, Kargarise 5 6-6 18, Brantner 2 0-0 5, Lynch 2 0-0 4, Zehner 1 0-0 3, Royer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 14-16 53. Otto-Eldred 6 19 24 44 Williamsburg 14 19 28 53
Three-point goals: O-E 5 (Splain 2, Jimerson, Cousins, Francis), Williamsburg 5 (Kagarise 2, Brantner, Zehner, Royer); Total fouls: O-E 14, Williamsburg 14. Fouled out: Francis (O-E).