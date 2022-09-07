A week ago in this space, we proclaimed rather confidently that it was going to be a collectively good year for the Big 30 football teams in New York.
Indeed, we predicted that five teams — Olean, Portville, Randolph, Franklinville/Ellicottville and Bolivar-Richburg — would finish with two or fewer losses and that two others, Salamanca and Pioneer, given their question marks and toughness of their leagues, would still go a solid 5-3.
And if Week 1 was any indication, that preseason hype seems justified.
Six of those seven teams were victorious over the weekend, all half-dozen convincingly so, with each winning by 16 points or more. The only one that fell short was Salamanaca, which happened to be playing perhaps the state’s top Class D team, Randolph. And even that figures to bode well for coach Chad Bartoszek’s group, as the Warriors held an early 14-0 lead and remained competitive despite losing their star running back to an elbow injury for most of the second half.
But it wasn’t just that these teams opened the year on a good note.
It’s how they did it that creates the sense that each could be poised for a strong 2022 campaign.
Olean, with a freshman quarterback, rallied from an early 14-point hole, on the road against a division rival, to win by three scores. Portville, now a year older, seemed to reestablish itself as a local power, racing past rival Allegany-Limestone, 27-6. F/E, with a relatively new-look team, picked up where it left off, dispatching St. Mary’s-Lancaster, 38-13. Bolivar-Richburg, in its first game in the 8-man ranks, handled reigning league champion Red Jacket, which hadn’t lost a game, nor trailed, in the last two years.
Pioneer, even after graduating one of the biggest classes of the Jim Duprey era, seemingly hasn’t missed a beat, topping Depew (over two days due to a postponement for lightning), 27-7.
And Randolph was … Randolph.
Some teams, such as Olean and F/E, took a major step toward answering some of the questions that lingered in terms of younger players inheriting new roles. Both were replacing star quarterbacks with players who were making their varsity start at that position … and each impressed in that spot: Joe Mest, for the Huskies, went 12-of-20 passing for 171 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Gian Nuzzo, for the Titans, meanwhile, ran 15 times for 184 yards and a TD.
Others, such as Portville and B-R, took their first step toward proving a preseason point: The Panthers that they’d be a force again in Class D and the Wolverines that they’d compete for an 8-man title.
Randolph checked the first box in what it hopes is a state championship run. Pioneer provided some early proof that it’s here to stay … and that Duprey was right when he said big things were in store for new quarterback Gavin Schwab. The sophomore tossed for three touchdowns and no picks against the Wildcats.
Sure, it was only Week 1. And for most of those teams, the schedule only gets tougher from here. But you couldn’t have asked much more from them, collectively, in their first outing. And for now, there’s at least an indication that things could be pretty interesting around here come playoff time.
For each, there was something significant to take from their Week 1 triumph. But for the Big 30 committee, two of those games stood above the rest:
Randolph 39, Salamanca 20“All the credit to Randolph, who showed they remain in the upper class of New York state,” said one committee member. “Salamanca came out and punched them in the mouth and Randolph never wavered. They kept their composure and trusted their system to ultimately pull away. This game featured, in my opinion, two of the best linebackers in the Big 30 in Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington and Salamanca’s Jesse Stahlman. Both players were all over the field and are sound tacklers.
“Offensively for Randolph, Xander Hind picked up right where we saw him last year. He is strong and powerful, but has the speed and quickness to run away from defenders. Huntington is also a threat from his TE position and does a nice job blocking on the edge. Defensively, Ryan Carpenter and Preston Burrows control the line for the Cardinals. They are a load in the middle of the defense and difficult to move. Carson Conley and Hind also are a solid pair of safeties supporting the run, and Hind came away with a momentum-turning interception.
“For Salamanca, in addition to Stahlman, I was impressed with the play of Jaxson Tarr and Tayoni Galante on the defensive line. They were able to fight off some blocks and make several big tackles.”
Portville 27, Allegany-Limestone 6“This game was the definition of a rivalry game. Both teams came out in each other’s faces and hitting hard. Portville just had too many athletes for A-L to match up.
“Defensively for Portville, Kaeden Holcomb and Zander Keim just fly all over the field. They are quick and athletic and difficult for the offense to block. Nik Manroe also had a strong game from the DE position. Offensively for Portville, they look to ground and pound with QB Luke Petryszak and Holcomb doing most of the damage. However, the player who really jumped out to me was guard Kyran Johnson. He just dominated the middle of the A-L line all night long.
“Allegany-Limestone is going to need some time to grow. They struggled to match up with Portville on both sides of the line. However, defensively, Kevin Edwards-Hardy had a nice game from the LB position, he really moves well to the ball. And Andrew Giardini is a solid player for them on both sides of the ball — wide receiver and linebacker.”