Nuzzo

Franklinville/Ellicottville quarterback Gian Nuzzo (10) scrambles down the sideline during a non-league game against St. Mary’s-Lancaster on Friday in Ellicottville.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

A week ago in this space, we proclaimed rather confidently that it was going to be a collectively good year for the Big 30 football teams in New York.

Indeed, we predicted that five teams — Olean, Portville, Randolph, Franklinville/Ellicottville and Bolivar-Richburg — would finish with two or fewer losses and that two others, Salamanca and Pioneer, given their question marks and toughness of their leagues, would still go a solid 5-3.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social