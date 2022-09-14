It was quietly one of the bigger questions facing New York’s Big 30 football teams in 2022:
What will the state of the quarterbacks look like?
That position was probably more of a mystery, collectively, entering this season than it had been in a while. Consider: Only two NY signal-callers were nominated for Big 30 all-star recognition last year, and both were seniors. Three playoff teams from a year ago, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Olean and Salamanca, entered camp with something of an open battle for the starting spot. And eight squads, including five legitimate contenders, began the year with a first-year starter following a (in most cases prominent) graduation loss.
For some, such as Bolivar-Richburg, there was an obvious heir apparent. The Wolverines had been confident that Caden Allen was always going to be the successor to Brayden Ellis. For others, like the three mentioned above, a starter emerged during two weeks of double sessions. And for at least one program, Pioneer, its starter was an admitted “pleasant surprise.”
Indeed, earlier this summer, Gavin Schwab, the nephew of former Panthers star Tim Schwab, who’d previously played at the modified level for Pioneer, transferred back to the school district after spending his freshman year at Monsignor Martin program Canisius. This gave coach Jim Duprey an unexpected, but very much welcomed replacement for Brody Hopkins, a steady three-year starter who’d just played that position in the Big 30 Charities Classic.
PRIOR TO opening night, there was at least some confidence that this new crop of QBs would fare well. Duprey said of Schwab, “I have all the confidence in him … and I think he’s going to step right in, fill the void, and I think he’s going to be spectacular.” F/E has seemingly become a breeding ground for strong QB play, having gone from Logan Frank to Lucas Marsh to the (through two weeks) very capable Gian Nuzzo. Others, such as Olean, Salamanca and B-R, were strong enough elsewhere, or run-heavy enough, that their signal-caller wouldn’t have to be “the man” … at least not this early.
Still, that’s a lot of overall uncertainty on this side of the border for one of the game’s most important positions.
So how is that group handling the transition so far?
Probably better than even their coaches might have expected.
Two weeks in, those five new starters for contending teams have a combined record of 9-1. The only loss was Salamanca’s, in QB Maddox Isaac’s debut, to Randolph, arguably the best Class D team in the state.
It’s early, but the already-existing evidence that these teams are in good hands is difficult to ignore:
JOE MEST, just a freshman, helped Olean to a pair of road league wins in his first two varsity starts. Nuzzo has been a statistical standout, following up his 184-yard, one-touchdown rushing performance in Week 1 vs. St. Mary’s-Lancaster by completing 7-of-13 passes for 156 yards and two TDs and running 18 times for 94 yards and another two scores against Wilson. Isaac, after the Randolph loss, shone bright in Week 2, going 8-for-11 passing for 180 yards and three TDs while establishing quite the connection with tight end Tayoni Galante, who caught six of those passes for 133 yards and two TDs.
Allen, meanwhile, has headed up an offense that has scored an impressive 84 points in its first two contests at the 8-man level (though Ethan Coleman has been the Wolverines’ brightest star in the early going, rushing for a head-turning 420 yards and seven TDs on just 18 carries). And Schwab has already begun to fulfill his coach’s prophecy that “he’s going to set all the (passing) records for Pioneer,” completing 11-of-17 passes for 259 yards and six touchdowns (to no interceptions) through two weeks.
YES, THESE players are receiving plenty of help on both sides of the ball.
In Week 2, three Big 30 players — Galante, Nuzzo and Pioneer’s Zach Stover, who registered five touchdowns four different ways (a fumble recovery in the end zone, two receiving TDs, a rushing score and an interception return) in a 63-6 triumph over Burgard — earned Connolly Cup nominee/Western New York Player of the Week recognition. Two others, Portville’s Kyran Johnson and Randolph’s Ryan Carpenter, were Week 2 Trench Trophy nominees (given to WNY’s top lineman at year’s end). In addition, five local teams appeared in this week’s Western New York Small School poll — Randolph (No. 2, behind Iroquois), F/E (No. 4) and Pioneer (No. 9), with Olean and Portville earning an honorable mention nod.
It looked like this was going to be a big year for our NY teams, and so far it’s been just that, as the area’s top seven teams currently sit a combined 13-1.
There’s plenty to be said, too, for two of the area’s incumbents, Luke Petryszak and Carson Conley, a pair of veterans who are overseeing loaded rosters at Portville and Randolph, respectively. But, a quarter of the way through the year, those other five contenders with new players under center, all of whom were question marks just a few weeks ago, look set … at least through this fall.