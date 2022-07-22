Serving on the New York coaching staff for the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase last summer disabused Duane Powers of the notion he was coaching a typical all-star game.
Powers, the Belfast girls soccer coach, doesn’t consider the Corporate Cup an all-star game at all. It’s far more competitive than those typically are.
After assisting Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick’s staff last summer, Powers accepted an invitation to lead the squad this year.
“I didn’t quite know what I was getting into last year,” Powers said. “I’d heard of the Corporate Cup but had never really been a part of it. The game felt more like a sectional title game than it did an all-star game. It gave me that vibe; the intensity, I didn’t expect that. It was physical, the atmosphere was great.
“When Kris (Linderman, the game’s co-founder) asked me to do it this year, that’s what really sold me on coming back was just the game itself and what it provides for the girls, and the experience. I was excited that he asked me to do it this year.”
IN ITS sixth iteration, the Corporate Cup expanded to host “gold” and “silver” boys and girls games for four games total, allowing twice as many players to get the spotlight in an all-day event.
The silver games start at noon (girls) and 2:30 p.m. (boys), with the gold matchups at 5 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys), all at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
Pennsylvania enters the girls’ gold game on a three-year win streak. Last year, Pennsy won 4-3 in a game it never trailed, but New York tied three times before the final go-ahead goal.
“We’ve talked about that a lot, and we know they’re gunning for that fourth year in a row,” Powers said. “I want to say no other team, not even the boys teams, have won four in a row, so we know that they’re really gunning for that.
“We’re trying to preach that to them, especially the new girls, that this is not an all-star game. They want to win, Pennsylvania wants to win. I know they do. We’ve just been pounding that into their head at practice, we’re here to win, this isn’t to just show up, wave at the crowd and have fun. We’re ready and willing to do what it takes to win.”
Both coaches — Powers and Warren’s Jeremy Bickling — have experience with the game as Bickling was the Pennsy head coach in 2021 and an assistant in ‘20. Both also have continuity in their rosters with many repeat selections: unlike other high school showcases limited to seniors, the Corporate Cup is open to freshmen through seniors from participating schools on both sides of the state border.
“As a coach, one of the things that I found that I didn’t expect to enjoy was getting to know the girls from other teams,” Bickling said. “A lot of the girls are new players to me in terms of just getting to know them and see what they’ve learned over a couple years. Some of the girls we compete against, like Bradford in particular, I’ve gotten to witness friendly relationships between those girls and my players develop even though they’re rivals on the field … It’s been a really great experience that way.”
BRADFORD’S Maddi Cowburn, a rising senior, scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in last year’s contest. She returns to the Pennsy roster as the 2021 Big 30 Player of the Year.
Pennsy is led by two recently graduated seniors as its captains, Bradford’s Lauren Placer and Dubois’ Stefanie Hoyt.
Captains for New York include 2021-22 seniors Mandy Hurlburt of Ellicottville and Tyra Clark of Frewsburg. N.Y. also has a 2021 Corporate Cup goal scorer, Fillmore’s Hope Russell, who helped the Eagles win a sectional championship and a Class D regional last fall as a sophomore.
Both the New York and Pennsylvania gold coaches said they held joint practices with their respective silver teams and both have shared their expertise with the young coaches leading the silver squads.
“We established four practices. It’s gone well,” Bickling said. “We’ve been able to get the vast majority of the girls, typically around 30 between the two teams (gold and silver), to show up of the 44. That’s pretty good for the summer time with vacations to compete against and things like that. We’re happy. We get to see the majority of the girls, we’ve got our system in place and just really for the most part knock the rust off of them if they haven’t played and get them to start collaborating on the field.”
IN ADDITION to repeat Corporate Cup selections on his roster, Bickling has been encouraged by an increase in players from schools that previously didn’t have representation on the squad.
“The main core is the same (as last year); obviously they have another year’s worth of experience under their belts both with this game as well as through their seasons and the teams that they play for,” he said. “But overall, the talent level’s come up. We’re starting to see girls with decent talent playing at a high level from schools that weren’t participating just one or two years ago in the Corporate Cup. So that’s great to see.”
While New York kept last year’s game close throughout, it was almost always playing from behind. Powers said he wants his team to play a more “physical” style this time around.
“Last year’s game, I did not expect it to be the physical type of game that it was,” he said. “I think maybe at times we weren’t quite up to that level, but we really tried to preach to the girls that this game is a physical, physical game. It’s not an all-star game, PA is there to win, so you’ve got to be ready and willing to do what it takes, down and dirty, to beat them.”
Bickling said he wants to make sure every player on his team has a memorable experience rather than playing certain players at the expense of others.
“The girls know how to play soccer together as a unit, they’re used to it because we have so many girls that have played multiple years and they know each other really well,” he said. “Go out, possess the ball, minimize mistakes. We’ve got huge talent on the offensive side of the ball, so hopefully we can keep possession, keep threatening the goal and let our talent take care of business on the scoring end.”