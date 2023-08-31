The dates have been circled on calendars throughout high school locker rooms for months now.
With some minor alterations as needed, these schedules have been in place. Teams have known who stands in their path to a league title or a desired playoff seed. In the Portville Central School weight room, a digital countdown clock ticks away the seconds, minutes, hours and days until the Panthers kick off their new season against Cattaraugus-Little Valley. Now, that time is almost here for all of the Big 30’s New York teams with the arrival of Week 1.
As per tradition in Section 6, schools will compete for a chance to play at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, for a sectional title. In the case of both Randolph and Franklinville (Class D), along with Pioneer (Class B), the quest is to get back to “The Ralph,” as many coaches still call it, after trips in 2022. Portville/Cuba-Rushford embarks on a new era as a merged program in the highly competitive C South division that includes defending Salamanca, Fredonia and Southwestern, who all went 4-1 in league play last fall. Olean, meanwhile, will look to push its way back toward the top of its division and earn a playoff seed out of B3. And Section 5’s eight-man football league now has another Section 6 school, as Allegany-Limestone made the transition and will compete in a league that includes Bolivar-Richburg and Wellsville.
As we kick off another campaign of Big 30 football coverage, here’s what we hope to be a handy guide for what to watch for, with a “Game of the Week” for all eight regular season slates of games in New York:
WEEK 1Franklinville/Ellicottville at Salamanca (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.)Honorable mentions: Randolph at Fredonia, Pioneer at Kenmore East, Olean at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove
It won’t count for anything in the standings, but two teams with high aspirations will get a measuring stick game against a familiar foe. Coach Chad Bartoszek’s Salamanca Warriors welcome his former team, the Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans, to Veterans Memorial Park on the season’s opening Friday night. The last time Salamanca faced F/E and former Warriors coach Jason Marsh, the Titans won a Section 6 Class D championship on their Franklinville home field in the spring season of 2020-21. Of course, the teams have changed over since then, but the Warriors would love to start their season with some revenge nonetheless and either team would be thrilled to be 1-0 against a quality opponent entering their league slate.
WEEK 2Pioneer at South Park (Sept. 9, 2 p.m.)Honorable mentions: Depew at Olean, ClymerSherman/Panama at Randolph, Portville/Cuba-Rushford at Southwestern, Bolivar-Richburg at Wellsville
Last year, a Week 6 home non-league win over South Park helped prove — if there was any doubt — Pioneer was for real. Now, the Panthers and Sparks will meet this time as league foes.
South Park dropped down to Class B after a strong season as an ‘A’ school last fall, going 6-3 with a 6-0 ‘A3’ division record. The Sparks and Panthers figure to be two of the top contenders for the new-look Class B1 division crown and a high playoff seed and Week 2’s game at All High Stadium in Buffalo could get either side on pace for that goal.
WEEK 3
Alden at Olean (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.)
Honorable mentions: Allegany-Limestone at Wellsville, Cheektowaga at Pioneer, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove at Salamanca
The sight of the Alden Bulldogs in the visiting sideline at Bradner Stadium may bring back some fond memories for the Olean Huskies. The last time Alden visited Olean, it was the first playoff game of Phil Vecchio’s head coaching tenure, a 21-17 victory in 2016. That win may be ancient history to the Huskies’ and Bulldogs’ players now, but this time their meeting brings Class B3 divisional stakes. Olean will likely need to win games like these if it is going to maintain its place in the playoff picture.
WEEK 4
Portville/Cuba-Rushford at Fredonia (Sept. 22, 7 p.m.)
Honorable mentions: Wilson at Franklinville/Ellicottville
The new-look Portville/Cuba-Rushford program will endure a trial by fire in its new league, facing the likes of Fredonia and Southwestern in the first month of the season in Class C South play. Portville went 7-3 last fall, but faces a mostly new schedule after moving up to Class C.
In Week 4, the Panthers will travel to Fredonia’s Orange Bowl to play a team that went all the way to Highmark Stadium after tying atop the C South standings in 2022.
WEEK 5
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Randolph (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.)
Honorable mentions: Fredonia at Salamanca, Red Jacket at Bolivar-Richburg
In Week 5, it’s rematch time for the Titans and the defending Section 6 Class D champion Randolph Cardinals. These two squads have met for the last two sectional crowns in Class D, with both titles going to the Cardinals.
With many key players to replace on both sides of this rivalry, who will grab control of Class D this fall? Perennial small-school power Clymer/Sherman/Panama will likely have a say as well, but this game may well have first-place implications on the line.
WEEK 6
Salamanca at Clymer/Sherman/Panama (10/7, 1:30 p.m.)
Honorable mentions: Olean at Springville, Pioneer at Williamsville South, Portville at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove
While taking a week off from the grind of C South division play, Week 6 figures to be no easier for Salamanca. The Warriors will travel to Clymer for a Saturday non-league matinee against the Class D Wolfpack. The last time these two teams met, it was 2019, when a CSP squad bound for a state championship defeated the Warriors 40-0 at Vets Park.
WEEK 7
Lackawanna at Olean (Oct. 13, 7 p.m.)
Honorable mentions: Southwestern at Salamanca, Portville at Randolph
Olean’s league schedule will wind down but get no easier come Week 7. The Huskies play a Class C state semifinalist in the penultimate week of the regular season as Lackawanna moved up from C to ‘B3’ this fall. Lackawanna went 12-1, including a Section 6 title over Fredonia and a semifinal win over Salamanca, last fall.
The Bradner Stadium regular season finale figures to be a stiff test for the Huskies, but one that could prove their competitiveness for playoff seeding.
WEEK 8
{strong}Salamanca at Portville/Cuba-Rushford (Oct. 20, 7 p.m.)
{em}{strong}Honorable mentions: {em}Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Franklinville/Ellicottville, Springville at Pioneer, Olean at WNY Maritime/Tapestry Charter
The last week of the regular season could mean everything for teams in Class C and B, who need to finish highly in their division to ensure a playoff spot.
The C South includes the three teams that tied atop the standings last year — Salamanca, Southwestern and Fredonia — and a Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove team that was 5-4 as a ‘B’ school. Can Portville/Cuba-Rushford climb among C South’s best in the first year of the Panthers’ merger?
The Panthers will want some revenge, too, meeting Salamanca for the first time since the Warriors won in a road playoff upset, a snowy Mother’s Day contest in the spring 2021 season.