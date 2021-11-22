ORCHARD PARK — At the risk of echoing the late Joan Rivers, can we talk?
Two weeks ago, when the Bills lost that galling 9-6 decision to the then 1-6 Jaguars, I suggested in this space it was time to tamp down all of that Super Bowl talk.
But after what happened Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it’s well worth wondering whether this is even a playoff team.
Buffalo’s 41-15 loss to the Colts was their worst defeat since the 42-16 beat down put on them by the Titans in Nashville last season and its most one-sided home loss since the Bears hung a 41-9 thrashing on the Bills in the 2018 season.
SUDDENLY, Buffalo (6-4) trails New England (7-4) by a half-game in the AFC East and is on the periphery of the seven conference teams that will make the playoffs.
This game was every bit as one-sided as the score and it was the Bills and not the dome-based Colts who seemed unused to playing in the chilly wind and rain.
Buffalo never led and, in the final minute of the third period, trailed by 31, which prompted the faithful to an early emptying of the parking lots.
Indy’s Jonathan Taylor, an admittedly elite back, mortified the Bills’ defense which surrendered a franchise-record five touchdowns to him as he rushed for 10, three, two and one-yard scores and added a 23-yard receiving TD.
Buffalo was gashed for a staggering 264 rushing yards on 46 carries (5.7 per attempt), 185 of them on 32 tries by Taylor.
And, of course, there were the obligatory Bills penalties, all seven of them being particularly punitive.
When it was over Buffalo had turned the ball over four times, three interceptions (two by Josh Allen, the other by Mitchell Trubisky) and a deciding lost fumble by returner Isaiah McKenzie who brings his own excitement to the kicking game by leaving fans wondering whether he’ll hang onto the ball.
IT WAS still only 17-7 when he fell down on a kickoff return and fumbled late in the second period. Indy returned the loose ball to Buffalo’s 2-yard line and, on the next snap, Taylor scored his third touchdown to make it 24-7 and you knew there would be no comeback forthcoming.
The Colts, 6-5, had a 15 1/2 minute edge in time of possession and converted 67% of their third downs.
FOR BUFFALO, its league-leading defense, surrendering only 15 points and 274 yards per game, was trampled for 41 points and 370 yards and, after leading the NFL in takeaways, got not a single one.
Indy’s ground game was so dominant, quarterback Carson Wentz threw a season-low 20 times.
But of considerably more concern to the Bills faithful was the woeful performance of Allen.
He finished 21-of-35 through the air for 209 yards with two picks, a sack and a 72.2 passer rating. But those numbers are deceptive. He was 5-for-7 for 64 yards and a touchdown during fourth-quarter garbage time.
Now the Bills must regroup on the fly, though that might be a good thing after the current performance, before they face the Saints in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night.
And maybe the quick turnaround is good as Buffalo has alternated wins and losses for the past six games.
Then, too, they might just benefit from playing an NFC team, after all they’re 5-4 against their own conference.
