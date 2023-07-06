HORNELL — The Olean Oilers picked up a suspended game from Monday with a relatively innocuous 7-2 lead entering the fourth inning.
They ended it with a wild shootout victory.
Oh, Olean remained in control throughout, extending its five-run lead from three days earlier to 14-2 in the fourth frame — its first at-bats — on Thursday. But it might have become more interesting than it would have wanted, as Hornell pulled to within 14-9 with a six-run sixth inning before Olean tacked on four more runs in the seventh and secured an 18-12 victory in the first of a twinbill at Maple City Park. The Oilers (15-12-1) then used a big sixth inning of their own to pull away for a 9-1 victory in the nightcap.
With a doubleheader sweep, they’ve now officially begun to heat back up, winning four of their last five while extending their lead in the NYCBL West to six points (31 to idle Dansville’s 25). Hornell fell to 9-16-1, tied for the second-fewest points (19) in the 10-team league.
In an opening game that spanned two days and featured 31 hits and 15 position players used by the Oilers, Kevin Reilly (Binghamton) led Olean, finishing 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Chase Fischer (Rider) went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI, Cam Marciniak had three hits and three RBI and recent Olean High star Thomas Bates, who’s set to continue his career at John Carroll, had two hits, including a double. Additionally, Kevin Miranda had a hit and drove in two runs.
Tim Burns went 3-for-5, hit a pair of home runs and finished with six RBI for the Steamers.
In Game 2, Olean took a quick 2-0 lead on a Blaise Zeiders single that scored Bates and a sacrifice fly from Fischer. But this one remained tight through the fifth, when Hornell plated a run in the bottom half to make it 2-1. It wasn’t until the sixth that the Oilers broke through, exploding for seven runs to all but seal it.
In that inning, Bates ripped a two-run single and Fischer continued to swing a hot bat with his own two-run single. Jake Meeker started the frame with a sacrifice fly and Sam Polk and Kendall Haney both had RBI singles.
The Oilers totaled 12 hits (out-hitting Hornell 12-5), all singles, but many of them came in big spots, especially late. Bates, out of the leadoff spot, had two hits and two runs, while Polk, Fischer (3 RBI), Haney and Brady Willis also totaled two hits.
Adam Martin, who evened his record at 2-2, gave Olean six solid innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out two and scattering five walks. Garrett Donaldson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close it out.
Olean will next play a pair of weekend home games — tonight against Horseheads at 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Hornell at 4 p.m. — before getting an off day Sunday.