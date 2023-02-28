WARSAW — The Fillmore boys basketball team had a number of things going in its favor well into the night on Tuesday.
The Eagles got off to a strong start offensively, posting 22 points in the first quarter. They could see pretty quickly that they were going to get a near-career night from third-leading scorer Mitch Ward. And they were where they wanted to be, holding a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter against a tough private school in Batavia-Notre Dame.
To that point, Fillmore had every reason to believe that it was on the verge of the breakthrough it had been waiting for. But unfortunately for coach Randy Crouch’s team, it couldn’t quite keep up the offensive fireworks, and couldn't quite stay out of foul trouble. And the result was a tough 81-58 in the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals.
The Eagles, after finishing 16-5 in each of the last two full seasons (2021-22 and 2019-20), brought another stellar 16-5 record into Tuesday’s contest. But for the third year in a row, they fell just a game short of a championship appearance.
Ward, indeed, had that dominant outing, finishing with 27 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Batavia-Notre Dame, however, did a solid job on Fillmore leading scorer Zach Sisson (one of the best players in Allegany County, who’d been averaging 21 points), limiting him to nine points, while holding sharp-shooters Sisson and Jair Bialek to a combined two 3-pointers and the Eagles to just four for the game. The Fighting Irish also produced plenty of their own offense, boasting five double-digit scorers while tying their third-largest scoring output of the winter.
No. 3 Notre Dame (16-6) will now meet powerhouse Avoca/Prattsburgh (19-2) in Saturday’s title contest at Blue Cross Arena while second-seeded Fillmore finished the year 16-6.
“I was really proud of how we played tonight,” Crouch said. “We started a little slow, but found a rhythm and had a seven-point lead at one point in the second quarter. Mitchell was really unstoppable going to the rim, and they never found a way to stop him. As soon as we got the lead, we had a string of fouls and ended up with Mitch, Jair and Brent (Zubikowski) on the bench in the last four minutes of the second quarter.
“From there we panicked a little and lost the lead going into halftime. I felt like we responded and had some momentum in the third, but we just never adjusted in our help defense and couldn't get the big rebounds we needed. We also couldn't knock down the shots we usually count on.”
Indeed, on the heels of that lull, the Irish managed to turn a seven-point deficit into a 43-37 halftime edge. Back on top, ND carried that momentum through the second half, outscoring the Eagles 38-21 over the final 16 minutes to turn a tight offensive-minded battle into a convincing triumph.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood led Notre Dame with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Jay Antinore notched 12 and he and Fitzpatrick accounted for 16 of the Irish’s 18 third-quarter points that helped them push the advantage to 15 (61-46). Jordan Welker and Jimmy Fanara added 13 and 14 points for the Irish, who put the finishing touches on their victory with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Bialek finished with 15 points for the Eagles.
“It's tough to have the season end,” Crouch went on. “This group of young men were a blast to be around every day. I can't say enough about (seniors) Mitchell, Jair, Brent and Luke (Colombo). They have set the bar high, and have built a foundation that we can improve upon for next year.”
AT WARSAW
Batavia-Notre Dame (81)
Welker 5 3-3 13, R. Fitzpatrick 7 3-3 18, Antinore 5 2-2 12, Groff 1 1-1 3, Berry 1 0-0 2, Fanara 6 2-3 14, Sherwood 6 3-7 17, Woodruff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 14-19 81.
Fillmore (58)
Zubikowski 2 0-0 4, Ja. Bialek 4 5-5 15, Colombo 0 0-2 0, Ward 12 2-7 27, Sisson 3 3-3 9, Sanasith 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 10-17 58.
Notre Dame;24;43;61;81
Fillmore;22;37;46;58
Three-point goals: BND 3 (Fitzpatrick, Sherwood 2); Fillmore 4 (Ja. Bialek 2, Ward, Sanasith). Total fouls: BND 16, Fillmore 19. Fouled out: Zubikowski (F), Berrry (BND), Farmore (BND).