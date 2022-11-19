After putting out the same starting five in the three games to start the season, St. Bonaventure basketball coach changed the lineup slightly against Bowling Green on Saturday.
Instead of Anouar Mellouk at the center position, Chad Venning started for the Bonnies. The move paid off as Venning produced 15 points and seven rebounds in an 81-68 win at the Reilly Center.
“I thought Chad had his best game since he’s been here,” Schmidt said. “Both inside, rebounding the ball, making his foul shots, and being a presence inside.That’s what we need from him.”
Schmidt went with Venning over the slender Mellouk to match up with the Falcons’ wide-bodied big men Rashaun Agee and Gabe O’Neal.
Venning rose to the occasion, finishing with season highs in points and rebounds and falling two points and two boards short of his career-best games when he played for Morgan State. He went 3 of 5 from the field and 9 of 12 on free throws in a career-high 30 minutes on the court.
“Definitely the energy in the crowd and my teammates pushing me,” Venning said of the key to his effort. “Daryl talked to me during the game, telling me to pick up my energy. Guys just being vocal, it just felt great.”
Mellouk produced two points and a rebound in nine minutes.
Other news and notes:
Daryl Banks III’s 34 points was the most by an SBU player since Jan. 6, 2021 when Jaren Holmes had 38 against Saint Joseph’s.
— The game was chippy, particularly in the second half when a pair of double technicals were called against Bona and Bowling Green players.
The first one occurred after SBU’s Yann Farell swatted Agee from behind. The two bumped each other and exchanged words.
The second exchange involved guards Kyell Luc and Willie Lightfoot for Bowling Green.
— Because of foul trouble Luc played a season low 28 minutes and 57 seconds. He fouled out with 2:37 remaining
Averaging 39 minutes, the guard hadn’t played less than 35 minutes in the season’s first three games. SBU’s leading scorer still managed eight points and a team-best six assists in the limited action.
Bowling Green’s Agee was also hampered with foul trouble. Coming in averaging 12 points per game, he was held scoreless in 11:21 of play.
— Bill Kenville’s No. 20 was unveiled in the Reilly Center rafters at halftime, honoring the guard who led the Bonnies to the NIT in the 1951 and ’52. The only SBU player to win an NBA championship, playing with the 1955 Syracuse Nationals, Kenville died in 2018 at 87.
During the halftime ceremony, two dozen members of Kenville’s family assembled at center court, including his widow Violet, who said: “I’m sure Bill is looking down proudly today as his jersey number hangs in the rafters with St. Bonaventure’s basketball greats.”
Though it hangs in the rafters, the No. 20 is not retired and can still be worn by an SBU player.
— Among those in attendance were former Bonnies David Vanterpool and Carl Saglimben, who was a teammate of Kenville’s, as was former SBU athletic director and Bowling Green alumnus Steve Watson.