After putting out the same starting five in the three games to start the season, St. Bonaventure basketball coach changed the lineup slightly against Bowling Green on Saturday.

Instead of Anouar Mellouk at the center position, Chad Venning started for the Bonnies. The move paid off as Venning produced 15 points and seven rebounds in an 81-68 win at the Reilly Center.

 

