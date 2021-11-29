ST. BONAVENTURE — They couldn’t do it again … could they?
St. Bonaventure’s basketball team, en route to the No. 16 ranking in the country, had done it the hard way. Three times, during a 5-0 start, the Bonnies trailed by double digits only to pull out wins with second-half rallies.
But this one seemed too heavy of a lift.
On Saturday afternoon at the Reilly Center, with the students on Thanksgiving break and a crowd of 4,296 looking on in shock, Northern Iowa (1-3), whose lone win was over a Division II school, quickly overcame an early 8-point St. Bonaventure lead and went up by 13 at intermission. The charge was orchestrated by A.J. Green, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, who put on one of the most impressive individual performances in recent RC history.
The former Missouri Valley Player of the Year, who missed last season with a pair of hip surgeries, scored 22, including six 3-pointers, at the break.
Less than 2½ minutes into the second half, the Panthers extended their lead to 19 and the Bonnies seemingly faced a deficit they couldn’t overcome. And yet, not even seven minutes later, the score was 62-62 and Bona fans were in a full-blown frenzy.
It was just a question of how much Bona would win by.
But nobody told Green and his UNI teammates, who never gave up the lead and gutted out an impressive 90-80 triumph in a totally hostile environment.
When it was over, Green, son of a former Northern Iowa assistant coach, had career highs in points (35), treys (9) and 3-point attempts (15).
As a team, the Panthers were 15-of-31 from beyond the arc, a gaudy 48%.
AFTERWARD, UNI coach Ben Jacobson put the win in perspective.
“The first thing I would tell you is what a tremendous team they are,” he said of St. Bonaventure. “They play so hard and play so well together. Today, just when you think you’ve got enough room (with a 19-point lead), they keep running those (plays) and keep making shots. We beat a special team today.”
But the Panthers performance didn’t surprise him.
“Against Arkansas we were down 79-78 and missed a three to go two-up with 2 ½ minutes to go … we had a legit chance to win,” he said of the formerly 16th-ranked Razorbacks. “So to get our first (win over a ranked foe) against this group, as good as that team is, that’ll help these guys a lot.”
Of his huge game, Green noted, “(Us) pushing it down the floor, I was able to find some (shots) in transition. My teammates can make plays, as well, so it’s not just me. They did a great job of getting downhill in the paint and kind of finding me for open looks, and I was able to knock them down.”
In assessing Green’s performance, Jacobson pointed out, “What I like about our team is, he has the ability to carry us through stretches but we have other guys who can make shots and make big plays.
“Our roster always has shooters but this one has more. We’ve got a lot of guys that are very capable of making more than three 3s in a game. We’ve got five or six guys (who can do that) and we haven’t had that (before)… we’ve had three or four guys.”
He added, “We’ve made 17 threes (each of the last two games) and today we made 15 … that’s how the roster’s built, guys that can make plays.”
And while Green was hitting only 28 percent of his shots over the first four games, Jacobson wasn’t worried.
“I’d tell (people),” he said, “‘Hey, just let him play some games. The hip injuries he had are significant, he’s been out a whole year and had two surgeries.”
GREEN admitted of the Bonnies, “They did a great job of cutting it to two or three, but I’m just proud of how our team responded. We were able to stay level, stay at it and keep that lead to four to five.
“We knew they’re a great team. They’re 16th in the country and, eventually, they were going to make shots and make a run back at us. It’s just about us staying together as a unit, to stay with it and get it done … we know we’re capable of winning games like this.”
Jacobson allowed of Bona’s rally, “They had grabbed the momentum, but we didn’t make many adjustments. We just talked about not getting caught up in it.”
And, on this afternoon before a fired up crowd in an unfriendly building, Northern Iowa managed to do just that.
