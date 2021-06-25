BROCKWAY, Pa. — Last year’s Frank Varischetti All-Star Game welcomed back high school sports in Western Pennsylvania.
The contest, which was played in August 2020 after doubts whether its fifth edition would take place at all in the heart of the pandemic, served as one of the first high school sporting events the area had seen since COVID-19 derailed the spring 2020 season.
Now, the sixth edition will serve as perhaps something even better: A return to high school football as Pennsylvanians know it.
Port Allegany coach Justin Bienkowski will lead a North team that hopes to win its fifth game in six tries against the South. They’ll be greeted by fans in bleacher seats and aromas of concession stand treats — staples of high school football that were missing last season.
“The atmosphere will make our hair stand up,” Bienkowski said. “You are going to have a lot more people because you’ve got some families that may not have been able to get into the stadiums in the fall, but can now come watch them play.”
AS USUAL, eight schools, most of which made up the former Allegheny Mountain League, will battle the 11 schools of the former Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. After practicing throughout the week, Bienkowski’s squad is ready to go.
“At the beginning of the week, there might have been an element of intimidation. But now, our guys are prepared,” Bienkowski said. “They know what we want from them and they’ve done everything they can to meet our challenges as coaches.”
Bienkowski will coach four of his own, as Dalton Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka and Trey Ayers will represent Port A.
They’ll be joined by a host of McKean County talent, including Bradford’s Ryan Hughes, Alex Liners and Austen Davis; Zazeric Bell, Ethan Smith and TJ Van Scoter of Otto-Eldred; Braedon Johnson, Ryli Burritt, Kameron Rounsville and Adenn Stevens from Smethport and Bobby Rumcik, Josh Buhl, Reese Novosel and Zuke Smith of Kane.
Bienkowski will have help from Elk County, as well, in the form of Benn Briggs, Ricky Delhunty, Dominic Cherry, Jake Kunselman and Alex Bon of Ridgway; Sam Kaul, Bryan Schatz and Nick Crisp from Elk County Catholic and St. Marys’ Jacob Kline, Garret Bauer, Simon Sheeley, Connor Bressler, Mitchell Reiter and Terry Williams.
“The biggest thing I’m looking for is them picking up the terminology and executing what we’re trying to do,” Bienkowski said. “We incorporate fans tomorrow, incorporate adversity, bad calls, a flag on a play. Whatever it may be, I’m interested to see how our guys will respond.”
AS BIENKOWSKI pointed out, an all-star game experience differs from that of high school football. Stressing that concept, and how the team will respond to adversity, will be key.
“It’s not a disciplined high school program concept, but you’re a young adult and all-star concept,” Bienkowski said. “You’ve got to move onto the next play. At some point, something bad is going to happen to us tomorrow. We’ve got to figure out how to tighten up the bootstraps and move onto the next play.”
The South’s roster, composed of players from Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley, features a slew of high-profile athletes.
Still, Bienkowski said that the familiarity the North developed in the past week, plus its commitment to the system that Bienkowski’s staff has implemented, has eliminated any apprehension amongst his roster.
“We’ve done our share of taking a look at what the South has to offer,” Bienkowski said. “They’ve got some names that you’ve seen in the paper the last four years. They’ve got a good quarterback, some big boys and some athletic kids.”
As far as obstacles? The North didn’t run into any over the week, Bienkowski said.
Coachability among players has helped the North avoid that.
“Now that we’re on the back end of the week, the most glaring thing is, win, lose or draw, this North squad has very good, high-quality character kids,” Bienkowski said. “Yeah, they’re talented. They’re all-stars for a reason. But they’re really coachable.”
WHEN combining 32 players from eight teams to form one roster, position overlap is sure to occur. Fortunately for the North, that transition has been seamless.
“The biggest thing we did as coaches leading up to practice was, based on what kids wanted to do and what coaches recommended, was put them in a position,” Bienkowski said. “We’ve had some kids play positions that they’re not used to, and they’ve handled it perfectly. As much of a challenge as it was on the front end, it ended up being a mute point when it was all said and done.”
The game is scheduled to kick-off from Frank Varischetti Field at 7 p.m., with admission set at $5 for adults and $2 for students. Additionally, 17 players will each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
“It’s good to embrace that this could be the last time you’re playing organized football,” Bienkowski said. “Some of these kids will play Big 30, a few of them will move onto the next level, but for the most part, we’re playing our last game.”
The game’s fanfare will be a welcomed distraction that has been absent for quite some time. A final chance to play football under the lights of a Friday night crowd, however, will be the focus of the 63 athletes fortunate enough to experience it.
“The adrenaline will get us through the pregame meal and the pregame talks,” Bienkowski said. “But then at 7 o’clock when the ball kicks off, it’s just going to be another game.”