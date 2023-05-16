ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville freshman Cameron Mendell threw a complete-game one-hitter, but the Eagles couldn’t find enough run support for him to secure a win on the road Tuesday.
North Collins plated three first-inning runs and held off Ellicottville 4-1 in a CCAA Div. III game.
North Collins’ Derek Ebersole won the pitcher’s duel, striking out 13 with three walks, scattering three Ellicottville hits.
Mendell struck out six and walked two. Of his four runs allowed, three were unearned as the Eagles (5-11, 4-9) struggled with errors, credited for three.
“(He) threw an outstanding game for us, he threw a one-hitter and kept us in the ball game,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “We had a couple chances, we had the bases loaded with one out in the first and a couple others in scoring position throughout the game.
“(Ebersole) is one of the best pitchers in the league and came up with big pitches when he needed to. But the story of the game for us was Cameron Mendell keeping us in the ballgame.”
Hunter Smith led the ECS batters, going 2-for-3 with a triple and scoring his team’s only run.
Asher Parnitzke had the lone hit for North Collins 10-5, 8-5).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Andover/Whitesville 0, 5 innings
WHITESVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg’s Caden Allen and Trey Buchholz threw a five-inning combined no-hitter as Allen struck out six with one walk over three innings and Buchholz struck out five over the final two.
Landon Barkley went 3-for-4 with two triples, four TBI and two runs scored for the Wolverines. Ian Unfus went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs while Buchholz tripled and scored twice and Evan Pinney went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.
The Wolverines (15-4) scored in all five innings, pulling away with a six-run fourth and four-run fifth.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 4-11.
CCAA I
Southwestern 7, Allegany-Limestone 1
JAMESTOWN — Jameson Walsh’s complete game one-hitter shut down Allegany-Limestone as Walsh struck out 13 batters.
Andrew Giardini marked the lone hit for A-L (7-9, 5-8). A.J. Riordan and Eric Furlong had a combined four strikeotus and three walks.
Walsh had two hits, including a double and a three-run home run. Cam Lemk and Chase Kartesz also doubled for the Trojans (8-7, 7-6).
CCAA III
Salamanca 12, Randolph 2, 6 innings
RANDOLPH — Salamanca’s Jake Herrick and Jaxon Tarr combined to hold Randolph to seven hits and just two walks as the Warriors pulled away late.
Salamanca plated seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-run lead.
Cory Holleran went 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Warriors (12-5, 11-2) and Jake Herrick went 2-for-4, scoring twice.
For Randolph (0-16, 0-13) Connor Braley had two hits.
Portville 19, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Portville avenged its only loss to date this season as the Panthers’ offense broke out with a 13-run second inning.
Portville knocked 11 hits, including three batters with two or more. Michael Cole went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored while Drew Langdon went 3-for-4 with three runs. Ethan Obergfell doubled in a 2-for-3, two-run, two-RBI performance.
Also for the Panthers (14-1, 12-1), Hayden Emley scored twice and drove in two runs and Aidan DeFazio had a hit, two walks, three runs and an RBI.
Cole and DeFazio combined for a two-hitter; Cole struck out eight with four walks over four innings and DeFazio struck out the side in a hitless fifth.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Payton Bradley went 2-for-2 with his team’s only hits. The T-Wolves fell to 4-10 (3-10 league).
AT WHITESVILLE
R H E
B-R 131 64X X — 15 12 0 A/W 000 00X X — 0 0 3 Caden Allen (6 SO, 1 BB), Trey Buchholz (4) (5 SO, 0 BB) and Aydin Sisson C.J. Estep (0 SO, 1 BB), Brody Vance (5) (0 SO, 3 BB) and Colton Calladine
AT JAMESTOWN
R H E
A-L 010 000 0 — 1 1 4 SW 013 102 X — 7 5 0 A.J. Riordan (3 SO, 2 BB), Eric Furlong (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) Jameson Walsh (13 SO, 8 BB)
HR:
Jameson Walsh (SW)
AT RANDOLPH
R H E
Salamanca 310 107 X — 12 7 2 Randolph 100 100 X — 2 7 4 Jake Herrick (0 SO, 1 BB), Jaxon Tarr (6) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Jaxson Ross Tristan Farnham (3 SO, 5 BB), Hunter Flood (6) (0 SO, 2 BB), David Malone (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Michael Bohall
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
N.C. 300 000 1 — 4 1 1 E’ville 000 001 0 — 1 3 4 Derek Ebersole (13 SO, 3 BB) and Matthew Sweet Cameron Mendell (6 SO, 2 BB) and Hunter Smith
AT PORTVILLE
R H E