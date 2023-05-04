HINSDALE — Thai Norasethaporn and Matt Cater both hit home runs to lift the Genesee Valley/Belfast baseball team over Hinsdale Thursday night in Allegany County baseball action.
GVBC won 18-7 after six innings in the road game.
Norasethaporn led the way with a double and a home run HR for GVBC (4-7, 4-5). Carter Stout and Ryan Daciw pitched the team to victory with 13 combined strikeouts and four walks, allowing five hits.
For Hinsdale (3-8, 2-6), Jacob Elliott doubled and drove in three runs.
The Bobcats allowed eight GVBC hits, but also committed eight errors.
“We beat ourselves and that was that,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “They hit the ball hard, obviously, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance.”
Bolivar-Richburg 7, Friendship/Scio 0 (fft.)
FRIENDSHIP — Bolivar-Richburg improved to 11-3 with the forfeit victory and will return to action Monday against Cuba-Rushford.
Friendship/Scio fell to 2-8.