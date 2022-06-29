ST. BONAVENTURE – Interestingly, it’s the second time in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s long Atlantic 10 history that this happened.
But it’s the first time it’s taken place by design.
In a coincidental scheduling quirk, Bona won’t be traveling to either Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., in the coming season, the league announced as part of its annual conference pairings release on Monday.
The only other time that happened was just two years ago, and that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bona was originally scheduled to play at both Saint Joseph’s and George Washington, but both games were canceled due to positive tests (in a year where fans weren’t permitted to attend anyway), and the Bonnies ended up playing Joe’s, GW and La Salle just once — all in the Reilly Center.
Bona had made a trip to at least one of the two alumni-favorite locations in every other season since joining the league in 1979. It had played at least one game in Philadelphia every year since 1982-83.
Until this winter.
THE GLARING absence of a Philly/D.C road date, an inaugural A-10 matchup against Loyola-Chicago and a drop fom five to four home-and-home partners with the addition of a 15th league member are among the early highlights of the Bonnies’ conference schedule.
This year, in a shakeup that seems fitting for a team that lost 99.5 percent of its scoring from last season, Bona will play home-and-home with rebuilding Duquesne and Fordham, a wild-card UMass team under the direction of first-year coach Frank Martin and Richmond, which lost its four super-seniors from last winter’s A-10 tournament championship team.
Additionally as part of its 18-game slate, Bona’s first A-10 contest against Loyola, which will officially join the league on July 1, will come on the road at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago.
Much like last year, when it had arguably the most difficult schedule in the A-10 due to being a preseason Top 25 team, Bona is almost surely going to see a gauntlet of a conference road slate.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team will play road games at possible preseason No. 1 Saint Louis, plus typical heavyweights Davidson, Rhode Island and VCU, the former Missouri Valley power Loyola and its four travel partners. The home schedule, on paper, appears to be much more forgiving for virtually an entirely new team as Bona will also host Dayton, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s, with only the Flyers likely to be picked in the top four.
That comes a year after Bona played at Dayton, VCU, Richmond and Saint Louis.
UNLIKE LAST year, when, with all five starters back from an NCAA Tournament team, they were chosen as the unanimous preseason No. 1, it remains very much a question mark where these Bonnies will be selected to finish in the preseason poll.
Based on the collection of transfer talent it brought in, and its long track record of exceeding outside expectations, perhaps Bona is still viewed as somewhere in the top 4-6 range. With little-used reserve Justin Ndjock-Tadjore the only player on the roster to have worn a Bona uniform before, maybe they’re picked to take a significant step back this year, to that 8-10 range.
Either way, the Bonnies will be looking to keep a couple of streaks alive in 2022-23.
Bona has won at least 10 conference games in eight-consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the league. It’s an impressive 95-45 (.679) in A-10 games since the start of the 2014-15 campaign. Coach Mark Schmidt’s teams have also finished fifth or better in the league standings in seven-straight seasons — fifth twice (2017, ‘20), fourth twice (2019, ‘22), tied for first (or third overall, in 2016), second (2018) and first (2021).
Last winter, Bona went 23-10 overall (12-5 in A-10 play, a half-game ahead of SLU) while losing in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals and ultimately reaching the NIT semifinals.
The complete 2022-23 conference schedule with dates, times and national television information will be released at a later date. The Atlantic 10 Tournament will once again return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will be held March 8-12.
ST. BONAVENTURE 2022-23ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS(Bold denotes home and away partners)Home: Dayton, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Fordham, Massachusetts, RichmondAway: Davidson, Loyola, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, VCU, Duquesne, Fordham, Massachusetts, Richmond