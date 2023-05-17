ELLICOTTVILLE — It was as close as a match can be.
The teams’ two No. 1 golfers played each other to within a stroke, with Ryan Lechner edging Christian Calarco. Seven of 10 participants broke 50 and eight were between a 45-51. As such, the match itself was decided by a mere point. And in the end, Allegany-Limestone just barely got the best of Ellicottville.
Lechner medaled with a 40 and that stroke helped make the difference as the Gators edged the Eagles, 28-27, in a four-team match at Holiday Valley’s Double Black Diamond Golf Course on a chilly Tuesday evening. A-L also topped Salamanca (34.5-19.5) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley (36-19) for the sweep.
Xavier Hilmey and Michael Peterson both added a 45 for the Gators (16-3, 9-3). Calarco fashioned a 41 while Cameron Mendell and Giancarlo Nuzzo posted a 44 and 45, respectively, for Ellicottville (11-5, 9-3), which also earned wins over C-LV and Salamanca.
The match’s four No. 1 players, who rank among the best in CCAA, all had excellent outings as the Timberwolves’ (4-9, 2-8) Owen Wright tied Calarco for second overall with a 41 and Ashton Clark-Sanford finished just off that pace with a 42 for Salamanca (1-18, 1-10).
BOYS GOLF
Cuba-Rushford 228, Bolivar-Richburg 251
BOLIVAR — Sebastian Saulter collected the medal with a 53 and Cuba-Rushford won at Bolivar Golf Course to finish the regular season above .500.
The Rebels went 5-4-1 (5-2-1).
Parker Worth shot a 59 for Bolivar-Richburg (2-8, 2-6).
Fillmore 219, Hinsdale 281
CUBA — Jack Cool medaled with a 48 while helping Fillmore conclude an unbeaten (10-0) regular season at Allegheny Hills.
Caden Miller registered a 54 for Hinsdale (0-10).
TUESDAY
Randolph 39, Franklinville 16
RANDOLPH — Jaxon Morrison and Carter Davis both carded a 7-over 43 to share medalist honors and lead Randolph at Cardinal Hills Golf Course.
Randolph improved to 14-1 (12-0).
Ari Riling led Franklinville (5-11, 3-8) with a 51.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 10, North Tonawanda 8
NORTH TONAWANDA — Leliene McComber, Marjiah Skye, Beya John and Karina Crouse all had two goals to key Salamanca to a hard-fought road win.
Aubrey Hogan and Shea Monahan added a goal apiece for the Warriors (10-4, 7-4), who outscored North Tonawanda 5-3 in the second half after the teams entered the break tied at five. Acey Stevens earned the win in goal with a number of big saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Houghton 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BOLIVAR — Caleb Hilshire and Sam Winkens secured straightforward straight-sets wins to key Houghton.
Christian Valentin edged Guinevere Coats (6-1, 7-5) at No. 3 singles and James Adenuga and Yuelin Qi held off Zane Pangburn and Dylan Crawford in a second-set tiebreaker for a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory for the Panthers.