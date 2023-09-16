(Editor’s note: Following is the second in a three-part series on the creation of Team Unfurl, an NIL collective for St. Bonaventure men’s basketball, and the importance of NIL opportunities in today’s college climate. Today: NIL rules and the collective’s particulars. Next week, the impact the project hopes to make.)
OLEAN — Before one can ask for an NIL donation, they’ll likely have to first answer this question:
How does the legislation for this era of Name, Image and Likeness — the three words and letters we’ve heard ad nauseum over the last 18 months — actually work?
The intended spirit of this landmark shift was simply to allow collegiate athletes to profit off themselves; they could earn money by promoting a company on their social media channels or appear in a car dealership commercial.
Given, however, the vague nature of this policy, the challenge of enforcing it and the differentiation of laws by state, it’s become a much looser endeavor than perhaps anticipated.
“There’s not a lot of rules,” acknowledged John Mucke, a local certified CPA and one of the charter members of the fledgling Team Unfurl, an NIL collective associated with the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team. “The one rule, THE rule, is there must be quid pro quo; they must be doing something. They can’t be paid for doing nothing.
As an example, he noted, “Right now, there’s no notion that if an athlete signs a basketball for me and I’m willing to pay $500 for it, that does not establish a market price for an autographed basketball from that athlete. He could sell another one for a dollar; he could sell another one for $10,000. It doesn’t matter.
“So, that’s slippery, but I don’t know how they’re ever going to nail that down, because that’s all capitalism.”
Other more general (but critical) regulations include:
— Foreign-born athletes aren’t eligible to profit in this way due to their F-1 Visa status (so Bona’s Yann Farell, a Gabon, Africa, native, can’t currently accept an NIL collective check).
— Coaches, programs and universities as a whole are prohibited from running an NIL collective or having any direct involvement in how recruits or players earn money.
“They can’t be involved and don’t want to be involved (due to the NCAA rules it could violate),” Mucke emphasized. “We are allowed to consult with the coaching staff (at Bona, headed by 17th year boss Mark Schmidt), but we retain the ultimate decision-making power (as to the annual monetary valuation of players on the current roster).
(More on this in Part 3.)
WITH THE rules established, the next issue Team Unfurl had to tackle was this:
At a place like Bona, which has a small alumni base and, notably, one of the lower basketball budgets in the Atlantic 10, it’s been difficult enough to generate funding for the athletic department as its own entity.
How, then, do you relate to people that they now also have to be the ones to pay quality players to remain here? How do you strike the balance between giving to an NIL collective and ensuring the university still receives its money for the likes of transportation, salaries and the women’s soccer team?
“(The question was), how do we go about this without being too much of a disruptive presence,” said Brian Conaghan, a Bona graduate, marketing executive and one of seven members of Team Unfurl’s board (a group that includes attorney Brian Attea, of Hamburg).
“We all really love Bonaventure. Our big thing was, ‘Hey, we don’t want to disrupt the annual fund, which is important to funding the university as a whole; we don’t want to disrupt the Bolder Bonaventure campaign for athletics,’ because we understand for the health of our institution long-term, those things need to be successful.”
FOR TEAM Unfurl, there were two key components for accomplishing this:
1. Cast its net wider than to just the alumni base.
2. Give something back to those who donate.
“Not everybody’s an alum,” Conaghan pointed out. “There’s plenty of townspeople who are very successful who are not Bona alums who are devoted Bonnies basketball fans, and those are the people that we want to talk to …
“Not necessarily alums who get hit up all the time by the university, but (those who) care enough about the basketball program and understand what it means to them and means to their community. Those, to me, are ideal people, where it doesn’t mean that we (the university and Team Unfurl) have to cancel each other out or be competitors.”
YES, AS MOST might agree, the “Bona basketball fan universe” extends well beyond 30,000 living alumni.
Team Unfurl’s goal: to engage those people without asking for massive amounts of money. “We looked at it and said, can we create an environment where people aren’t being asked for thousands of dollars at a time?” Conaghan said.”
And that’s where the “Team” concept was born.
At Unfurl, there are monthly and annual membership tiers, ranging from the $10 a month Wolfpack Club to the $500 a month Unfurl Circle (details can be found on the collective’s website, teamunfurl.com/invest). Each membership level comes with features and benefits designed to bring donors closer to Bona basketball action. They also come with access to live events and other Bonnies-related opportunities. The $25 a month Wolfpack Level Benefits PLUS, for instance, commands “exclusive access to the Team Unfurl monthly Zoom call (in season) with the Bona coaching staff and select players, plus two Team Unfurl Experience raffle tickets per month.”
“It was, how do we get people really involved and feel like they’re part of something,” Conaghan said, “as opposed to the NIL fund at Penn State, where they’ll just call one of their multi-billion dollar clients and say, ‘Can you cut me a big check,’ and it’s done.”
He added, “We feel we really needed to create an experience for Bona fans, so that’s why we went with the monthly subscriptions … and at different stops along the way, there are different benefits that come along with it.
“We feel like by asking somebody for $10, $25, $50 a month, we’re not really competing with those other capital campaigns. We can have our own thing here, too.”