A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday in Orchard Park. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati.

ORCHARD PARK — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend.

"I just told him, I got him. That's all," Thomas said Wednesday. "Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you're going to get through it."

