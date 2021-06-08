The sixth group of players tabbed for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been announced.
Game No. 47, set for Aug. 1 last summer, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Thus, it’s been reset for this year on Aug. 7 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
Matching graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, New York leads the series 22-21-1, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since 2015. Formerly known as the Don Raabe Big 30 All-Star Football Game, in its first 46 renewals, it has raised over $1.7 million for area charities.
Today, there are 10 additions, five to each roster, bringing the total number of players named to 50, 35 from Pennsylvania and 15 from New York given that state’s spring season.
Added to the New York squad are Ellicottville’s Clayton Rowland (from the merged program with Franklinville), Logan Bess (Bolivar-Richburg), Blake Beckwith (Wellsville), Wyatt Adams (Randolph) and Aiden Carbone (Frewsburg).
Pennsylvania’s addees are Ethan Smith and T.J. Van Scoter (both Otto-Eldred),
Bryan Schatz and Mitchell Troha (both Elk County Catholic) and Austin Skruggs (Ridgway).
ROWLAND, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound running back/linebacker, will attend Finger Lakes Community College and major in environmental science.
His most memorable football moments were “going to The Ralph as a freshman and junior.”
Bess, a 5-11, 185-pound tight end/linebacker, was a Big 30 All-Star and earned B-R’s Most Improved Player Award. In baseball, he was a Section 5 MVP and Allegany County All-Star.
He will attend Alfred State College and major in construction/maintenance electrician and play baseball.
His most memorable moments playing football were “scoring my first touchdown and sack as a freshman.”
Beckwith was a 5-9, 180-pound running back/linebacker who was both the Lions' Offensive and Defensive MVP.
He hopes to become a mason and also a personal trainer.
His favorite moment playing football was “gaining 357 all-purpose yards against Wayland-Cohocton."
Adams was a 6-4, 230-pound two-way tackle who won the Crossfit Character of the Game Award and will attend trade school.
His favorite part of playing football was “making the lead block on a touchdown run.”
Cardone was a 6-3, 290-pound two-way guard who won a Player of the Game Award and will attend business school.
SMITH was a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver/linebacker who was a Big 30 All-Star, O-E’s Offensive MVP as both a junior and senior and earned Allegheny Mountain League and District 9 All-Star honors in those seasons.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “Selection to the Big 30 Game is a dream of every high school player. My father played in the game 29 years ago (for New York from Cuba). To play in the same all-star game is a great accomplishment.”
His favorite memory playing football was "throwing two touchdown passes on trick plays in my senior year … the only two passes I threw all season."
Van Scoter, a 6-3, 225-pound running back/linebacker, was a four-year letterman and two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Terrors as well as their co-captain.
He will enter a chiropractic college.
Schatz, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back-tight end/linebacker-defensive end, was a four-year letterwinner and winner of the Crusaders’ Most Outstanding Player Award.
He will attend Penn College and major in building construction.
His favorite memory playing football was “after a big win in the locker room.”
Troha, a two-year letterwinner, was a 5-8, 190-pound guard/defensive end. An Eagle Scout, he will attend Penn-State-Behrend and major in mechanical engineering.
Skruggs, a two-time letterwinner, a 6-2, 290-pound defensive lineman, was part of two District 9 titles for the Elkers. In track, he earned a berth in the District 9 championships.
He will attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology for welding and play football.
His favorite moment playing football was “getting my first sack against my former school, Brockway.”