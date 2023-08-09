PORTVILLE — Last fall, Portville’s football season came to an end in a one-sided sectional semifinal loss to perennial small-school power Franklinville/Ellicottville.
In the regular season, Portville had battled F/E to overtime before losing 16-8. But in the playoffs, the rematch was all Titans, as F/E rolled to Highmark Stadium with a 49-3 win over the Panthers.
As much as the loss stung at the time, Portville might now aspire to have the kind of success Franklinville/Ellicottville has had since its football merger in 2014. This season marks a new era for the Panthers, becoming Portville/Cuba-Rushford after merging with their Allegany County neighbors to the north. Portville also welcomed students from Hinsdale, who had previously played in Cuba, as part of the merger.
The merger brought both a new challenge and exciting possibilities to sixth-year Portville coach Josh Brooks and his staff. Brooks said kids from all three districts were excited and “got along right away” from the first open practices held in early March.
“With any kind of change, there’s always some uncertainty, but I couldn’t believe how well the kids adapted right away, so that’s made things go really well this summer in getting ready,” Brooks said.
Last season, Portville finished 7-3, its only losses coming to the two sectional finalists: Randolph and F/E.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of at all,” Brooks said. “Our only three losses were to Randolph — one of the best high school football teams this area is going to see for a while; and then F/E was nothing to bat your eye at. They were solid as well. We took them to overtime that first game, we were eight yards from taking a pick-six back to probably win it and then to lose in overtime. I think that last game of the season really hurt.”
Brooks sees F/E’s success as a model for how his team can improve with more competition across the roster. Portville/C-R will field full varsity, JV and modified teams in the fall.
“It was such a blow, and they played really well,” he said of the playoff loss. “But I think that’s another reason where we welcome this merger is because you see the F/E merger and they’ve been successful every year, and it’s certainly not an easy task but it helps having kids compete with each other. That was kind of our thing, we think iron sharpens iron, so their kids were getting better every day in practice where when you’re a school by yourself our size, you don’t typically have 22 great players. You have to develop and develop. But when you’ve got a couple schools going into it, you can compete and get after each other a little more in practice and that makes you a better team on Friday nights.”
BROOKS REPORTED strong participation in Portville’s “Earn Your Stripe” program, which he brought to all three schools this offseason, seeing consistent attendance at morning weight room sessions and evening open practices, plus some 7-on-7 play in Portville and Olean. The team lists 15 players with starting experience and 22 more returning lettermen from the three schools.
Quarterback Luke Petryszak and running back Kaedon Holcomb are both back as seniors from Portville with plenty of experience. The team also has four returning starting offensive linemen, including top C-R lineman Cody Barton. Running back/linebacker Ethan Coleman, a former standout at Bolivar-Richburg, is new to the team as well, having moved into the Cuba-Rushford district last year.
It’s no secret, Brooks said, he will lean on the running game.
“I would say our run game should probably be our strong suit,” he said. “It was last year for us. But Luke has worked hard over the offseason with his throwing mechanics, and he’s had a good summer throwing the ball and Eli Sleggs is coming over from Cuba at quarterback as well, really throws as well. He brings another dynamic to our program as well. So we’ve got to be able to do both things. But I think it’s no secret that we want to run the ball. We’re not overly huge, but at the high school level that sometimes isn’t a bad thing. I prefer an offensive line that’s very quick and strong and physical, not just large in size. So I think that fits our style really well. And I think that’s what we have.”
PORTVILLE graduated three 2022 Big 30 All-Stars: lineman Kyran Johnson and Zander Keim and Caiden Zollinger, who both made the list at linebacker. Replacing Keim and Zollinger’s tackling will be a big focus for Brooks.
“The most important thing, I steal this from (former PCS coach) Gary Swetland all the time, you’ve got to be able to block and tackle,” Brooks said. “That’s the key to success. So especially tackling, with our losses (of Keim and Zollinger), they led us in tackles the past two years. So those are some holes we need to fill. I think we have some kids that are very, very capable of filling them. But that’s probably our number one goal, to make sure we get those holes plugged ASAP.”
Portville also will move up in classification this year, which Brooks noted would have been the case with or without the merger. Playing in Class C South, Portville/C-R faces Fredonia, Southwestern and Salamanca — all coming off strong seasons — along with Silver Creek/Forestville, Chautauqua Lake and Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, which moved down from Class B. The non-league opponents are familiar to Portville: Class D’s Cattaraugus-Little Valley and Randolph. Brooks joked that “I feel like every time we go up (Class C is) really good. Every time we come down the Ds are really good.”
“It’s certainly a tough schedule,” Brooks said. “But I think in order to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish, you can’t play an easy schedule. So I think this is a good schedule for us. It’ll be challenging, but it will make us better in the long run.”
Jarrod Bell, Cuba-Rushford’s head coach last season, is on staff as assistant head coach. Jason Luther is the defensive coordinator, along with assistants Andrew Studley (offensive line/defensive line), Matt Burlingame (wide receivers/defensive backs) and Brian White and volunteers Obert Taylor and Dan Wenke (tech coordinator). Matt Gnan and Josh Whiteman will coach the JV team and Caleb Stromberg and Toney Marconi will coach modified.
THE RETURNING starters:
Cody Barton, senior, 6-2, 215, offensive line/defensive end
Henry Schwartz, senior, 5-11, 185, wide receiver/cornerback
Kadin Pierce, junior, 5-11, 185, guard/linebacker
Brenton Ahrens, junior, 5-8, 175, wide receiver/cornerback
Eli Sleggs, junior, 6-1, 165, quarterback/cornerback
Landen Schappacher, junior, 5-10, 160, running back/safety
Breckham Hunt, junior, 5-8, 165, running back/linebacker
Luke Petryszak, senior, 6-2, 200, quarterback/safety
Kaedon Holcomb, senior, 5-7, 165, running back/linebacker
Lucious Young, senior, 6-0, 200, offensive line/defensive line
Nik Manroe, senior, 6-4, 210, offensive line/defensive line
Hayden Emley, senior, 5-10, 220, offensive line/linebacker
Dayton Shaw, senior, 5-9, 270, offensive line/defensive line
Cole Keesler, junior, 5-7, 155, wide receiver/safety
Aidan DeFazio, sophomore, 5-8, 155, wide receiver/cornerback
ALSO LETTERING were:
Peyton Joy, sophomore, 6-4, 170, tight end/defensive end
Julian Pixley, junior, 5-9, 225, center/defensive tackle
Brayden White, junior, 6-0, 215, offensive line/defensive line
Ethan Obergfell, senior, 5-9, 165, wide receiver/safety
Noah Brown, senior, 5-9, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
Kevin Estabrook, senior, 5-11, 170, offensive line/defensive end
Parker Dornan, junior, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/cornerback
Josh Kriger, junior, 5-10, 220, offensive line/defensive line
Henry Chamberlain, junior, 5-10, 220, offensive line/defensive line
Cam Golisano, junior, 6-1, 200, offensive line/defensive line
Maxx DeYoe, junior, 5-9, 150, running back/linebacker
Joe Johnson, junior, 5-11, 175, end/defensive line
Izayah Edmund, junior, 5-11, 225, offensive line/defensive line
Ty Kosinski, sophomore, 5-9, 225, offensive line/defensive line
Ian Chamberlain, sophomore, 5-11, 240, offensive line/defensive line
Demetrious Young, sophomore, 5-9, 150, end/defensive end
Daniel Van Buskirk, sophomore, 5-7, 140, wide receiver/cornerback
Nick Carpenter, sophomore, 5-8, 160, running back/linebacker
Zach Green, sophomore, 5-9, 170, running back/linebacker
Jake Zeigler, sophomore, 6-2, 175, running back/linebacker
Simon Carleton, sophomore, 5-6, 150, wide receiver/cornerback
Alex Pilling, sophomore, 5-11, 250, offensive line/defensive line
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Petryszak, Sleggs
Running Backs: Holcomb, Ethan Coleman (sr., 5-10, 155), Schappacher, Hunt, DeYoe, Zeigler, Green, Carpenter
Ends/Receivers: Schwartz, Obergfell, DeFazio, Brown, Keesler, Ahrens, Dornan, Joy, Adam Roe (soph., 6-0, 160), Young, Van Buskirk, Carleton, Johnson
Guards/Tackles: Barton, Manroe, Young, Pierce, Shawn, Kriger, Chamberlain, Kosinski, White, James Askey (fr., 6-3, 260), Edmund, Estabrook, Chamberlain, Pilling
Centers: Emley, Pixley, Golisano
Kickers: Schwartz, Petryszak
Defense
Ends: Barton, Manroe, Young, Johnson, Joy, Estabrook, Young
Down Linemen/Tackles: Kriger, Shaw, Chamberlain, Pixley, Kosinski, White, Golisano, Edmund, Chamberlain, Askey, Pilling
Linebackers: Pierce, Holcomb, Coleman, Hunt, DeYoe, Green, Zeigler, Carpenter
Defensive Backs: Schwartz, Obergfell, DeFazio, Brown, Keesler, Ahrens, Dornan, Roe, Van Buskirk, Carleton
THE SCHEDULE:
September
1 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
8 — at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
15 — Silver Creek, at Cuba-Rushford, 7 p.m.
22 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
29 — Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
13 — at Randolph, 7 p.m.
20 — Salamanca, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Bradford