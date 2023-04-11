BELMONT — After a standout indoor season, Arlen and Archer Newark picked up where they left off on Day 1 of the outdoor campaign.
And behind them, the Salamanca boys track and field team cruised to a season-opening victory.
Archer and Arlen each won two individual events and guided two winning relays to key the Warriors to an 87.5-41.5 triumph over Genesee Valley/Belfast on Tuesday. Arlen set a personal best in taking the high jump (5-7) while also winning the 400. Archer took first in the 200 while notching a PR in the long jump with a top leap of 18 feet, 10 inches. The two were also part of the top 400 and 1,600 relay teams.
Zach Trietley took first in both the 100 and shot put while leading off the winning 400 relay team for the Warriors. Jackson Oram (triple jump), Keegan Hardy (discus), Easton Chudy (pole vault) and Taylor Hayes (3,200) also added individual wins for Salamanca.
“The coaches were extremely happy with how the athletes have set the tone for the season,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “They prepared themselves mentally and physically for each event, understanding that (Tuesday’s) results are the starting point of the season. We look forward to setting some goals for the year and watching what our athletes accomplish.”
Zach Bourne was a double-winner for GV/Belfast, claiming both hurdle events. Brayden Cooper (1,600) and Callahan Tallman (800) both won individual events and were part of the first-place 3,200 relay team.
Canisteo-Greenwood 113, Alfred-Almond 54, Bolivar-Richburg 5
ALMOND — Dylan Depew-Cappadonia won both distance events to propel Canisteo-Greenwood.
C-G took first place in 13 of 17 events.
Hunter Walp placed second in the 400 hurdles and Caden Giardini had a personal-best in the 1,600 (6:11.1) en route to a fifth-place finish for Bolivar-Richburg.
Wellsville 87, Cuba-Rushford 44
WELLSVILLE — Xavier Scott was a triple-winner in three different areas, capturing the 100, 110 hurdles and high jump, to lead Wellsville.
Joseph Mariotti and Noah Joslyn were both part of four victories. The former took the pole vault and 400 hurdles and the latter wom the 800 and 1,600 while each ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Ayden Faulkner (long jump, triple jump) was also an individual double-winner for the Lions.
Ethan Coleman (400), Anderson Seigel (200) and Tristan Clayson (discus) all won events for Cuba-Rushford, while Seigel was also part of the winning 400 relay team.