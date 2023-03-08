A desperate, dramatic fourth quarter comeback attempt nearly saved the Wellsville boys basketball team’s season.

But after a 26-point deficit late in the third quarter, it was just a little too late. Newark scored 21 consecutive points Wednesday night, extending a five-point lead late in the second quarter to 10 at halftime all the way to a 46-20 lead late in the third. That’s when the Lions’ woke up, charging back to cut the deficit to four points twice in the final minute, but never got the stop or basket they needed to climb within one possession. Newark held on for the win, 66-59, its second consecutive against the Lions in the Section 5 Class B state qualifier to earn another trip to the Far West Regional.

