A desperate, dramatic fourth quarter comeback attempt nearly saved the Wellsville boys basketball team’s season.
But after a 26-point deficit late in the third quarter, it was just a little too late. Newark scored 21 consecutive points Wednesday night, extending a five-point lead late in the second quarter to 10 at halftime all the way to a 46-20 lead late in the third. That’s when the Lions’ woke up, charging back to cut the deficit to four points twice in the final minute, but never got the stop or basket they needed to climb within one possession. Newark held on for the win, 66-59, its second consecutive against the Lions in the Section 5 Class B state qualifier to earn another trip to the Far West Regional.
Newark plays Fredonia (Section 6, 19-7) on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Gates-Chili.
WELLSVILLE (14-10) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter on seven 3-pointers. Senior big man Logan Dunbar scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth.
Aidan Riley added 11 points and Asher Billings had nine points. Cody Costello’s 3-pointer with 45.7 seconds remaining cut the lead to 60-56, then Dunbar’s made it 63-59 with 10.8 left.
The last Big 30 New York basketball team standing this season, Wellsville repeated as Section 5 Class B2 champions under a new head coach, Tom Muska, but ended its season in the same spot.
“Great group of leaders,” Wellsville coach Tom Muska said. “This is my first year coaching so it's going to be so hard to see some of these kids go, but the way that we were able to climb back in that game was because we had leaders that believed we could win it and the rest of the kids followed suit. Having Logan make some of those shots, Asher, Cody, Aidan Riley, those are the four leaders of this team and we lived and died by them today.”
FOR NEWARK (20-4), Kellen Foster scored 20 points and Brayden Steve had 17 points. Raeshawn Howard added 15 points and Daveon Wright had 10 points.
“I told the guys, kids look at records too much. They saw that Wellsville had nine losses but I told them this is the same team that came back from last year minus a player or two,” Newark coach Henry Kuperus told the Finger Lakes Times after the win. “They’re good shooters, they’re scrappy. (Logan) Dunbar is hard to guard, he goes inside, outside. You can’t take kids for granted. I thought we came out in the third quarter and our defense was outstanding except for a couple turnovers. I thought we kind of settled a little bit in the fourth which is unacceptable at this point in the season. But, we grinded, we stayed composed after we lost some composure and we pulled it out. It’s all about trying to survive.”
THE LIONS are set to graduate six seniors, including those who led the comeback charge on Wednesday.
“It's great to see a group of kids that have been playing together for so long still playing like this,” Muska said. “We've got photos of them as kids playing Gus Macker. Having them all out on the floor, they're our best lineup, and it'd be great to see them still playing (after) today, but we didn't get it.”
Muska sees plenty of potential in his program’s younger classes to try to repeat this group’s success. And importantly, hee sees a “hunger” to do it.
“We have a lot of hunger in the younger years,” Muska said. “I like to think that we're going to be here in a year or two, we're going to be here next year, we're going to be here the year after that. There's so much hunger in our program, we have freshmen that are bugging me about 'when's practice going to happen next?'
“It's good to have, but we've got to see them grow.”